Global Patient Experience Technology Market Research Report to 2030: Ongoing Investments to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure for High-quality Treatment Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Experience Technology Market Research Report by Component (Digital Patient Engagement, Patient Contact Center Tracking, Patient Contact Centers), Facility Type (Acute Care Facility, Post Acute Care Facility) - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Patient Experience Technology Market size was estimated at USD 213.68 million in 2022, USD 241.45 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.47% to reach USD 587.44 million by 2030.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Patient Experience Technology Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Patient Experience Technology Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Patient Experience Technology Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Patient Experience Technology Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Patient Experience Technology Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Patient Experience Technology Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Patient Experience Technology Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Patient Experience Technology Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Patient Experience Technology Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Patient Experience Technology Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Ongoing investments to improve healthcare infrastructure for high-quality treatment

Government initiatives for the adoption of HCIT solutions for facilitating patient-centric care

Increasing advantage of patient rounding solutions

Restraints

High investments and a lack of skilled professionals

Opportunities

Rising technological advancements and new launches in the patient experience technologies

Innovations in patient engagement technologies for enhancing the benefits of patient experience technologies

Challenges

Concerns regarding data security and privacy issues

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Patient Experience Technology Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.

This research report categorizes the Global Patient Experience Technology Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market is studied across Technology. The Technology is further studied across Consulting Services, Patient Experience Survey, and Patient Rounding.

Based on Facility Type, the market is studied across Acute Care Facility and Post Acute Care Facility. The Acute Care Facility is further studied across Academic Medical Center, Acute Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Children's Hospitals, and Military Treatment Facility. The Post Acute Care Facility is further studied across Long Term Acute Facility and Skilled Nursing Facility.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

