Global Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type, End-user and Geography - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The patient handling equipment market was valued at US$ 10,600.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 24,364.3 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global patient handling equipment market shows productive growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 attributed to an increase in bariatric care, critical care, fall prevention and wound care procedures globally in hospitals.

Additionally increasing emergency care services, rising incidence of injuries and subsequent due to lack of caution observed in a manual patient transfer, and expansion of top trauma centers, long-term acute care institutions, and nursing homes are the key factors driving the market growth globally.

Increasing medical tourism, advancement in top quality equipment in the lifting and transfer equipment is further going to spur revenue growth globally. Medical beds hold the major share in the patient handling equipment market in 2017.

The global patient handling equipment market has gained widespread acceptance globally by miscellaneous departments such as orthopedics, critical care units, neurology, rehabilitation, and bariatric surgeries.

The incidence of disabilities is increasing due to an upsurge in chronic diseases, violence, fall, injuries, trauma, and accidents, mainly in the elderly population.

The overall demand for top patient handling equipment in the developing nations is gaining traction slowly along with better social and healthcare services.

High costs, less availability of skilled technicians, lower awareness regarding the availability of novel and advanced products in developing regions will restrain the overall market growth during the forecast period.

The market in Europe and North America is witnessing upward growth due to the presence of a huge number of multispecialty healthcare facilities, availability of skilled and trained professionals and demand for enhanced healthcare services along with supportive federal regulations for higher patient safety.

Moreover, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for home care services are also a few other factors driving the overall growth of the market globally, mainly in Europe and the U.S.



Key Market Movements

Globally, the patient handling equipment market remains to exhibit a lucrative growth with a CAGR of 9.7% for the period from 2018 to 2026

Based on the type, the medical bed's segment shows lucrative growth with increasing applications in the hospital industry

An increasing number of clinics along with emergency care, availability of branded products with enhanced applications, and increasing healthcare expenditure developing nations will contribute the overall growth of the patient handling equipment market

Major players in this vertical are DJO Global, Linet, Inc., Handicare, Inc., Benmor Medical Ltd., Hill Rom Holdings, Inc., Spectra Care Group, Etac Ltd., Guldmann, Inc., Joerns Healthcare LLC, Permobil AB, Stiegelmeyer, Inc., Mangar International Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Patterson Medical Holdings, Inc. and others.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Scope

1.4. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, by End User, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Global Patient Handling Equipment Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Patient Handling Equipment Technologies: Future Trends

3.3. Current Scenario: Partnership Strategies Internationally, Mergers & New Product Launches

3.4. Drivers

3.5. Challenges

3.6. Opportunities

3.7. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.8. Competitive Landscape

3.8.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Wheelchairs and Scooters

4.3. Medical Beds

4.4. Bathroom Safety Supplies

4.5. Mechanical Lifting Equipment and Non-mechanical Lifting Equipment

4.6. Ambulatory Aids

4.7. Other Accessories (Stretcher Accessories, Hospital Bed Accessories, Transfer Accessories, Evacuation Accessories)



Chapter 5. Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, by End User, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hospitals

5.3. Clinics and Nursing Homes

5.4. Academic and Research Institutions

5.5. Rehabilitation and Elderly Care Centers



Chapter 6. Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Europe Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.5. Latin America Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. DJO Global

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Linet Inc.

7.3. Handicare Inc.

7.4. Benmor Medical Ltd.

7.5. V.Guldmann A/S

7.6. Spectra Care Group

7.7. Etac Ltd.

7.8. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

7.9. Joerns Healthcare LLC

7.10. Permobil AB

7.11. Stiegelmeyer Inc.

7.12. Mangar International Ltd.

7.13. Stryker Corporation

7.14. Patterson Medical Holdings Inc.



