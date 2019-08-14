Global Patient Lateral Transfer Industry
Aug 14, 2019, 08:25 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Lateral Transfer market worldwide is projected to grow by US$155.8 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 8.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Regular Mattress, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$189.4 Million by the year 2025, Regular Mattress will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Regular Mattress will reach a market size of US$10.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$42.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Air-Matt Inc. (USA); Airpal, Inc. (USA); Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc. (USA); EZ Way Inc. (USA); Getinge AB (Sweden); Hainice Medical, Inc. (USA); Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (USA); Hovertech International (USA); McAuley Medical, Inc. (USA); Medline Industries, Inc. (USA); Patient Positioning System LLC. (USA); Samarit Medical AG (Switzerland); Scan Medical (USA); Sizewise (USA); Stryker Corporation (USA)
PATIENT LATERAL TRANSFER MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Patient Lateral Transfer Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Regular Mattress (By Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Split Legs Mattress (By Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
Half Mattress (By Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 &
2025
Single Patient Use (by Material) Market Share Shift by Company:
2019 & 2025
Reusable (by Material) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Patient Lateral Transfer Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Patient Lateral Transfer Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Regular Mattress (By Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Regular Mattress (By Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Regular Mattress (By Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Split Legs Mattress (By Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Split Legs Mattress (By Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Split Legs Mattress (By Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Half Mattress (By Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Half Mattress (By Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Half Mattress (By Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Single Patient Use (By Material) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Single Patient Use (By Material) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Single Patient Use (By Material) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Reusable (By Material) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Reusable (By Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Reusable (By Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Regular Mattress (By Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Split Legs Mattress (By Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Half Mattress (By Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Single Patient Use (by Material) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Reusable (by Material) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %)
in the US for 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by By Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in the United States
by By Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by By Material: 2018
to 2025
Table 23: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in the United States
by By Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by By Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Review by By Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by By Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by By Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Review by By Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by By Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Patient Lateral Transfer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by By Type for
the period 2018-2025
Table 32: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by By Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Analysis by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Market for Patient Lateral Transfer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by By Material
for the period 2018-2025
Table 35: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by By Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Analysis by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Patient Lateral Transfer Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by By Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by By Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Patient Lateral Transfer Market by By Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Patient Lateral Transfer Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by By Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by By Material: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Patient Lateral Transfer Market by By
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Patient Lateral Transfer Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Regular Mattress (By Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Split Legs Mattress (By Type) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Half Mattress (By Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %)
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Single Patient Use (by Material) Market in Europe: Competitor
Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Reusable (by Material) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Patient Lateral Transfer Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Patient Lateral Transfer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by By Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Europe in US$
Million by By Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Patient Lateral Transfer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by By Material: 2018-2025
Table 50: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Europe in US$
Million by By Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in France by By Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by By Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share Analysis
by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in France by By
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by By Material: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share Analysis
by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by By Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by By Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by By Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by By Material: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by By Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by By Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Patient Lateral Transfer Market by By Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by By Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by By Material: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Patient Lateral Transfer Market by By
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Patient Lateral Transfer:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by By
Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 71: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by By Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Analysis by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Patient Lateral Transfer:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by By
Material for the period 2018-2025
Table 74: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by By Material
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Analysis by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Patient Lateral Transfer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by By Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Review by By Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by By Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Patient Lateral Transfer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by By Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Review by By Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by By Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by By Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Russia by By Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by By Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Russia by By
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by By Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by By Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by By Material:
2018-2025
Table 92: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by By Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 95: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Asia-Pacific by By
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by By Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Analysis by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Asia-Pacific by
By Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Patient Lateral Transfer Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by By Material: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Analysis by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by By Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by By Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by By Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by By Material: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by By Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Review by By Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by By Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Indian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by By Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Review by By Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by By Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by By
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Patient Lateral Transfer Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by By Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by By
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Patient Lateral Transfer Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by By Material: 2009-2017
Table 120: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Patient Lateral
Transfer: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by By Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 122: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by By Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Share Analysis by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Patient Lateral
Transfer: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by By Material for the period 2018-2025
Table 125: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by By
Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Share Analysis by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 128: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by By Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by By Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Patient Lateral Transfer Market by
By Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by By Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by By Material: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Patient Lateral Transfer Market by
By Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by By Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Argentina in US$
Million by By Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by By Material:
2018-2025
Table 140: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Argentina in US$
Million by By Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Brazil by By
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by By Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Analysis by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Brazil by By
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by By Material: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Analysis by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by By Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by By Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by By Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by By Material: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Patient Lateral Transfer MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by By Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 155: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Rest of Latin
America by By Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Patient Lateral Transfer MARKET Share Breakdown by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Patient Lateral Transfer MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by By Material:
2018 to 2025
Table 158: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Rest of Latin
America by By Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Patient Lateral Transfer MARKET Share Breakdown by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 161: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by By Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Patient Lateral Transfer Historic MARKET by By Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by By Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by By Material: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: The Middle East Patient Lateral Transfer Historic MARKET by By Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by By Material for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Patient Lateral Transfer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by By Type for
the period 2018-2025
Table 170: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by By Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Analysis by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Market for Patient Lateral Transfer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by By Material
for the period 2018-2025
Table 173: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by By Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Analysis by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Patient Lateral Transfer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by By Type: 2018-2025
Table 176: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Israel in US$
Million by By Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Patient Lateral Transfer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by By Material: 2018-2025
Table 179: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Israel in US$
Million by By Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by By Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by By Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Patient Lateral Transfer Market by By
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Patient Lateral Transfer Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by By Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 185: Patient Lateral Transfer Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by By Material: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Patient Lateral Transfer Market by By
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by By Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Patient Lateral Transfer
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by By Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by By Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Patient Lateral Transfer
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by By Material:
2009-2017
Table 192: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by By Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Patient Lateral Transfer
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by By Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Share Breakdown by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by By Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Patient Lateral Transfer
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by By Material:
2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Patient Lateral Transfer Market
Share Breakdown by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Patient Lateral Transfer Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by By Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Africa by By
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Patient Lateral Transfer Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by By Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Africa by By
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share
Breakdown by By Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIR-MATT INC.
AIRPAL, INC.
BLUE CHIP MEDICAL PRODUCTS
EZ WAY
GETINGE AB
HAINICE MEDICAL
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS
HOVERTECH INTERNATIONAL
MCAULEY MEDICAL
MEDLINE INDUSTRIES
PATIENT POSITIONING SYSTEM
SAMARIT MEDICAL AG
SCAN MEDICAL
SIZEWISE
STRYKER CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
