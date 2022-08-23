Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Increasing Preference for Wearable Patient Monitoring Devices Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market (2022-2027) by Product, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market is estimated to be USD 45.65 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 84.29 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.05%.



Market Segmentations

The Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market is segmented based on Product, End-Users, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems, Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Systems, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic/Pressure Monitoring Devices, Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, and Temperature Monitoring Devices.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, and Hospitals.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Preference for Wearable Patient Monitoring Devices

Restraints

Risks Associated with Invasive Monitoring Devices

High Cost of Patient Monitoring Products

Opportunities

Growing Market for Non-Invasive and Minimally Invasive Devices

Increasing Demand for Patient Monitoring Devices in Non-Hospital Settings

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

Companies Mentioned

100 Plus

Abbott Laboratories

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corp

Cardiomo, Inc ChroniSense Medical Ltd

Compumedics Limited

Dexcom Inc

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Edwards Lifesciences Corp

GE Healthcare

Getinge AB

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corp

Medtronic PLC

Mindray Medical International Limited

Natus Medical

Nihon Kohden Corp

Nonin Medical Inc

Omron Corp

Schiller AG

