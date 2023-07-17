Global Patient Portal Markets, 2022-2023 & 2023-2028: Enhancing Patient Experience and Improving Healthcare Outcomes - The Role of Patient Portals in the Modern Healthcare Landscape

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Patient Portal Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates the global market for patient portals in 2022 and provides projections for the market through 2028. The scope of the study includes different types of patient portals and also includes the software and platforms that support patient portals.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

A patient portal, also known as a patient gateway, is a secure online website that gives patients 24-hour access to their personal health information from anywhere with an Internet connection. Using a secure username and password, patients can view information such as recent doctor visits; discharge summaries; medications; immunizations; allergies; and lab results. Some portals also allow patients to securely message their doctor; request prescription refills; schedule appointments; check insurance coverage; make payments; and complete forms online.



Many medical practices have a patient portal that is integrated with their EHR system, which includes mobile apps, text messaging and encrypted email. The patient portal enables the medical staff to deliver messages to patients electronically, such as appointment reminders, statements and lab results.

Patient data is communicated between patients and the care team in a fully HIPAA-compliant and secure manner via a patient portal. Patient portals facilitate communication between healthcare providers and patients, resulting in improved quality of treatment, improved patient outcomes, and increased patient satisfaction with their healthcare experience.



In this report, the global market for patient portals is segmented based on type, deployment type, end user and geographic region. The two types of patient portals are integrated and standalone. Deployment types are on-premises and cloud. End users include providers, payers and others. North America is currently the largest regional market for patient portals.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global market for patient portals

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Understanding of the upcoming market potential with an emphasis on new platforms and solution technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global patient portal market, and corresponding market share analysis bases on the type of patient portal, deployment type, end user, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) about major market drivers and opportunities for patient portals, key shifts and trends, regulations and industry specific challenges, and the impact of various macroeconomic factors influencing the market demand over the analysis period (2023-2028)

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, and other strategic advantages

Company Profiles

Athenahealth Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare

Curemd Healthcare

Eclinicalworks

Epic Systems Corp.

Ge Healthcare

Greenway Health LLC

Mckesson Corp.

Oracle Cerner

Truecare

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Benefits of Patient Portals to Patients and Healthcare Professionals

Regulatory Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Challenges

Macroeconomic Factors

Covid-19 Impact on the Patient Portal Market

Chapter 4 Market Opportunities

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Patient Portals

Increasing Use of Smartphone-Based Apps

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type, Deployment Type and End-user

Patient Portal Market, by Type

Integrated Patient Portals

Standalone Patient Portals

Patient Portal Market, by Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Patient Portal Market, by End-user

Providers

Payers

Other Healthcare Specialists

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

