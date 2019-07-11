Global Patient Recliners Market is Expected to Reach US$ 26,915.7 Million by 2027, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 12.7% Over the Forecast Period Owing to Rising Elderly Population in Developing Nations

PUNE, India, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In terms of revenue, global patient recliners market was valued at US$ 9,221.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 26,915.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period. Regions such as Taiwan that exhibits, higher number of geriatric population commonly use patient recliners to transport elderly stroke patients. The recliners used by the concerned population prevents both pressure sores and forward sliding. The main advantage for the same over a standard wheelchair is that the geriatric recliner provides a patient more substantial seating platform. They have features which are user-friendly and versatile in nature. Small and medium sized manufacturers are bringing in more features in one single piece such as adjustable headrest, push bar, drainage bag holder amongst others. Such factors are expected to propel the overall patient recliner market over the next eight years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of patient recliners market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global patient recliners market is expected to reach US$ 26,915.7 million by 2027 as the adaptability features for same is increasing day by day. It has been reported that companies are providing breast cancer patients with powered reclining lift chair, after patients have undergone through mastectomy. The reclining chairs provides both ease and relaxation to patients, wherein they can recover faster.

Treatment recliners exhibited a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. The main feature of treatment recliners is that it has infinite number of recline positions that primarily enables the patients to recover faster and sooner. Also, a tray table and IV pole are available as options with some treatment recliner types.

In terms of revenue, greater than 500 Lbs is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2019 to 2027. Patient recliners weighing 750 lb capacity provides safer interactions between caregivers and patients.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding sophisticated clean furniture equipment along with patient hospital care and long-term care for elderly in the region are factors that has aided the market growth at present and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the patient recliners market are Champion Manufacturing, Inc., Flexsteel Industries, Inc., Future Health Concepts, Inc., GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Hill–Rom Services Inc. amongst others.

By Types

Patient Room Recliners



Long Term Care Recliners



Trendelenburg Recliners



Treatment Recliners



Pediatric Recliners



Bariatric Recliners



Cardiac Care Recliners

By Weighing Capacity

Less than 250 Lbs



250 – 500 Lbs



>500 Lbs

Patient Recliners Market By End User

Hospitals



Clinics



Patient Examination Areas



Nursing Homes



Dialysis Centers



Physician's Office



Home Care Settings



Therapy Centers

By Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

By Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Norway





Sweden



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxemburg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

