Global Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market Report 2023-2027 & 2032: NLP Revolutionizes Patient Data Analysis, Oncology and Cardiovascular Benefit from Recruitment Services

The global patient recruitment and retention services market is expected to grow from $3.54 billion in 2022 to $3.78 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The patient recruitment and retention services market are expected to reach $4.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The patient recruitment and retention services market research report offers a comprehensive perspective on the industry, delivering in-depth analysis of both the current and future scenarios.

The increasing number of clinical trials is a significant driver of the patient recruitment and retention services market. Clinical trials are essential for studying new procedures and medications and evaluating their impact on people's health outcomes. Patient recruitment and retention services play a crucial role in identifying and enrolling eligible participants in these trials, thereby supporting the advancement of clinical research. Consequently, the growing number of clinical trials is boosting the demand for patient recruitment and retention services.

For example, in February 2023, the World Health Organization reported an increase in the number of clinical trials in Southeast Asia from 9,175 in 2020 to 10,966 in 2021. Additionally, in Europe, the number of clinical trials grew from 17,161 in 2020 to 17,756 in 2021. These statistics highlight the upward trend in clinical trials, which, in turn, is driving the patient recruitment and retention services market.

Technological advancements are a prominent trend in the patient recruitment and retention services market. Major companies in this field are introducing advanced technologies to enhance their market position. For instance, in March 2023, Aloha Health Network, an artificial intelligence platform based in the US, launched an augmented AI/ML platform aimed at accelerating patient recruitment in pharmaceutical clinical trials.

This innovative service utilizes cutting-edge natural language processing (NLP) algorithms to identify and pre-screen potential clinical trial participants using structured and unstructured data sources, including electronic medical records and medical histories.

Furthermore, in March 2022, M and B Sciences Inc., a US-based clinical research organization, acquired Clara Health, a patient recruitment and retention technology company. This acquisition strengthens M and B Sciences' position in the market, particularly in the area of innovative patient recruitment and retention technology.

The key steps in patient recruitment and retention services include pre-screening and screening. Pre-screening involves the verification and screening of a patient's background information. Clinical trials typically encompass multiple phases (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV) and target various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular diseases, oncological disorders, infectious diseases, central nervous system disorders, respiratory disorders, hematological disorders, and others.

In 2022, North America dominated the patient recruitment and retention services market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the patient recruitment and retention services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



