Global Patient Recruitment Services and Patient Retention Services Market Report to 2035: Players Featured Include BBK Worldwide, Continuum Clinical, IQVIA, United BioSource and WCG ThreeWire

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the patient recruitment and patient retention services market, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

Clinical trials form an integral part of the overall drug development process, enabling the necessary evaluation of the safety and efficacy of a drug candidate. As these trials are prone to delays, and can even fail altogether, they impose an immense financial pressure on sponsors. Studies suggest that around 40% of the total investment made for the development of a drug candidate is dedicated to clinical trials.

However, the conduct of such trials is often fraught with challenges, including scientific and operational complexity, concerns associated with recruitment and retention of suitable patients, issues related to data handling and increasingly stringent regulatory guidelines.

Further, owing to the inherent complexity of the overall process and involvement of several different stakeholders, these trials are prone to delays. It is worth mentioning that around 80% of the clinical trials are delayed due to insufficient patient recruitment. Further, retaining patients is also a major concern in pharmaceutical research and development; 15% to 40% of the enrolled patients drop out before the studies are completed, significantly impacting product approvals / launch timelines.

Therefore, patient outreach, patient recruitment and patient retention strategies have evolved significantly, especially with the availability of a variety of digital data generation, management and marketing solutions. In fact, a number of modern technology-enabled offerings are now available to support various aspects of clinical research and patient recruitment.

Q1. What is the current market landscape of the patient recruitment and patient retention services market?

Amongst several known challenges, patient recruitment is considered to be one of the rate limiting steps when it comes to getting drugs to the market. Presently, more than 155 companies have the required capabilities to offer patient recruitment services and patient retention services across different geographical locations.

Such service providers employ a variety of outreach methods and, over time, have attained a vital role in the successful conduct of clinical research. Further, several contract service providers are entering into strategic alliances in order to enhance their respective capabilities and offer an expanded portfolio of services to their clients.

Q2. How has outsourcing evolved in the patient recruitment and patient retention domain?

Several small and mid-sized players do not have dedicated patient enrolment teams and lack the necessary capabilities / expertise to successfully recruit desired number of patients in clinical trials. In some cases, the clinical studies are too large or geographically broad to be managed by internal staff. Further, the stringent ethical and regulatory guidelines associated with patient enrollment in trials impose a significant burden on drug developers.

As a result, outsourcing has become a popular operating model with regards to patient recruitment and patient retention; several specialty service providers, with expertise and experience in this domain, are driving the growth of this upcoming segment of the healthcare market. The advantages of engaging contract service providers are numerous and enable sponsors to meet their clinical research timelines and thereby, launch respective offerings as planned.

Q3. What are the recent developments and expected trends in the patient recruitment and patient retention domain?

Over the past decade, the patient recruitment and patient retention industry has witnessed tremendous increase in the use of social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Twitter, and mobile applications for engaging and recruiting patients in clinical studies; these approaches are cost-effective and can be used to connect with diverse and hard-to-reach patient populations.

In pursuit of capability and competence improvements, several service providers have also begun adopting and implementing modern technical strategies, such as Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) for patient enrolment; these novel methods tend to be more efficient and yield a narrow pool of potentially eligible participants for targeted mailings.

Q4. What are the key challenges faced by patient recruitment and patient retention service providers?

The primary challenge faced by patient recruitment and patient retention service providers is the lack of awareness amongst individuals regarding the clinical studies and the benefits offered to study participants. Further, pharmaceutical companies do not allocate adequate budget for carrying out the patient enrolment process.

Specifically for clinical trials evaluating orphan drugs and personalized therapies, finding the specialized pool of eligible patients is a burdensome and costly task. Other challenges in this domain include fear of individuals about the adverse events associated with clinical trials, lack of communication between study participants and researchers due to language barrier, and large geographical distance between the patient's residence and study site, which affect the participation and patient retention in research studies.

Q5. What are the key value drivers in the patient recruitment and patient retention service market?

Owing to rise in the number of clinical trials that seek to enroll millions of patients, and complexities associated with patient accrual, drug developers are likely to outsource the patient recruitment and patient retention process to service providers. Moreover, we believe that increase in clinical development activity in emerging markets, availability of one-stop patient recruitment service providers, and stringent regulations related to patient enrollment are likely to provide further impetus to the patient recruitment services market.

Q6. What is the current market scenario and likely growth associated with patient recruitment services domain?

The patient recruitment services market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the coming years. Owing to the need for large and diverse patient populations, phase III trials are anticipated to be responsible for the maximum share of revenues within this domain.

Currently, in terms of therapeutic area, the market is captured by patient recruitment projects for trials evaluating drugs intended for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders. However, this trend is likely to change in the foreseen future with the rising clinical trials focusing on therapeutics targeting oncological disorders. Specifically, in terms of geography, the patient recruitment services market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace in the long term.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. PATIENT OUTREACH METHODS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Patient Outreach Methods

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Patient Recruitment and Retention Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

6.3. Methodology

6.4. Patient Recruitment and Retention Service Providers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

7. COMPANY PROFILES: PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION SERVICES PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. BBK Worldwide (A Publicis Health Company)

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Portfolio

7.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. Continuum Clinical

7.4. IQVIA

7.5. United BioSource (UBC)

7.6. WCG ThreeWire

8. COMPANY PROFILES: PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION SERVICES PROVIDERS IN EUROPE

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Clariness

8.3. Ignite Data

8.4. Innovative Trials

8.5. One Research

8.6. Orphan Reach

9. COMPANY PROFILES: PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION SERVICES PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC AND REST OF THE WORLD

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. 3H Medi Solution

9.3. Buzzreach

9.4. Current Medical Information Center (CMIC)

9.5. nRollmed

9.6. Trialfacts

9.6.1. Company Overview

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Patient Recruitment and Retention Services: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

11. RECENT TRENDS IN PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.1.1. Campaigning on Social Media to Accelerate Patient Recruitment in Clinical Trials

11.1.2. Adoption of Mobile Technologies for Patient Recruitment and Retention

11.1.3. Use of EHR Data to Improve Patient Recruitment Rates

11.1.4. Use of Other Real-World Data Sources to Overcome Patient Enrolment-related Challenges

11.1.5. Use of Artificial Intelligence to Improve Patient Selection

11.1.6. Increase in Adoption of the Virtual Trial Model During the COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.7. Growing Focus on Conducting Clinical Research in Emerging Markets

12. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN PATIENT RECRUITMENT

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Continuous Rise in the Number of Global Clinical Trials

12.3. Rise in Demand for Orphan Drugs and Personalized Medicine

12.4. Increase in Offshoring Clinical Development Activity to Emerging Regions

12.5. Availability of Service Providers Offering One-Stop-Solutions

12.6. Stringent Regulations and Complex Study Protocols Prompting More Outsourcing

12.7. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Clinical Research Activity

12.8. Technological Advances in Clinical Trial Conduct

13. CASE STUDY: REGULATORY LANDSCAPE OF PATIENT RECRUITMENT

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Regulatory Framework of Patient Recruitment

13.3. Regulations Involved in Patient Recruitment

14. PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN TRIALS FOCUSED ON PERSONALIZED MEDICINES AND RARE DISEASES

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Clinical Trials Focused on Personalized Medicines and Rare Diseases

15. ANALYSIS OF DEMAND FOR CLINICAL TRIAL PARTICIPANTS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Scope and Methodology

15.3. Clinical Trial Analysis

15.4. Global Demand for Clinical Trial Participants

16. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

16.3. Global Patient Recruitment Services Market, 2022-2035

16.4. Patient Recruitment Services Market: Analysis by Patient Recruitment Steps, 2022-2035

16.5. Patient Recruitment Services Market: Analysis by Trial Phase, 2022-2035

16.6. Patient Recruitment Services Market: Analysis by Therapeutic Area, 2022-2035

16.7. Patient Recruitment Services Market: Analysis by Geography, 2022-2035

17. IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON PATIENT RECRUITMENT SERVICES MARKET

18. CONCLUDING REMARKS

19. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

20. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

21. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

