Global Patient Registry Software Strategic Business Report 2024:-2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Feb, 2024, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Registry Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Patient Registry Software Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

The global market for Patient Registry Software estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Product Registries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.9% CAGR and reach US$649.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Health Service Registries segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $317.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR

The Patient Registry Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$317.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$410.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 9.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

Disease Registries Segment to Record 12.2% CAGR

In the global Disease Registries segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$476.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Patient Registry Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

  • Dacima Software, Inc
  • Evado Pty. Ltd
  • FIGmd, Inc
  • Global Vision Technologies, Inc
  • Ifa Systems AG
  • Imagetrend, Inc
  • Liaison Technologies
  • M2S, Inc
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Optum, Inc
  • Velos, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7a9ly

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Strategic Industry Report 2022-2024 and Forecasts to 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Strategic Industry Report 2022-2024 and Forecasts to 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The "Eco-Friendly Food Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Eco-Friendly...
Global Food Automation Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2030 - Upgrading Food Automation Using Artificial Intelligence

Global Food Automation Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2030 - Upgrading Food Automation Using Artificial Intelligence

The "Food Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Food Automation Market to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.