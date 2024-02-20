Global Patient Registry Software Strategic Business Report 2024:-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Registry Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Patient Registry Software Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027



The global market for Patient Registry Software estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Product Registries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.9% CAGR and reach US$649.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Health Service Registries segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $317.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Patient Registry Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$317.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$410.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 9.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.



Disease Registries Segment to Record 12.2% CAGR



In the global Disease Registries segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$476.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Patient Registry Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

Dacima Software, Inc

Evado Pty. Ltd

FIGmd, Inc

Global Vision Technologies, Inc

Ifa Systems AG

Imagetrend, Inc

Liaison Technologies

M2S, Inc

McKesson Corporation

Optum, Inc

Velos, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7a9ly

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets