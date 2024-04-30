Global patient safety nonprofit releases guidance for navigating supply chain disruptions caused by faulty syringes from China

News provided by

ECRI

Apr 30, 2024, 08:53 ET

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FDA has been warning healthcare providers and the public about malfunctioning plastic syringes made in China since November 2023. The affected syringes are leaking, cracking, and breaking – putting patients at risk of receiving incorrect doses of medication, risking serious injury or death. While the FDA advises against using syringes manufactured in China, healthcare providers are working to secure safe alternatives which is a time consuming process fraught with inefficiencies and delays. Since most of the syringes imported to the U.S. are made in China, this issue has the potential to cause serious supply chain disruptions.

Continue Reading
Global patient safety nonprofit releases guidance for navigating supply chain disruptions caused by faulty syringes from China
Global patient safety nonprofit releases guidance for navigating supply chain disruptions caused by faulty syringes from China

ECRI – one of the nation's largest patient safety nonprofits and the only independent evaluator of medical devices – has shared recommendations about mitigating the threat posed by these syringes since late last year. In an ECRI Exclusive Hazard Report from December 2023, ECRI advised its members to review their inventory of all plastic syringes to identify those made in China; contact vendors to request the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) identification; monitor recall notices to identify affected lots; and contact ECRI for help identifying alternative products or to request lot-specific quality testing of their syringe inventory.

ECRI recently released a comprehensive market analysis designed to help healthcare providers discontinue use of the affected syringes and secure safe alternatives. The report identifies the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of hundreds of comparable syringes to determine which are considered functionally equivalent. DOWNLOAD THE REPORT.

About ECRI:

ECRI is the world's only healthcare organization with the unique combination of capabilities including device evaluation in an independent testing lab; clinical safety expertise through the ECRI Patient Safety Office (PSO); alerts that track safety problems with medical devices long before they escalate to an FDA safety bulletin; and supply chain guidance for identifying functional equivalents in the marketplace.

SOURCE ECRI

Also from this source

Increase in ransomware attacks to healthcare's vulnerable remote access systems threatens patients

Increase in ransomware attacks to healthcare's vulnerable remote access systems threatens patients

Ransomware groups are increasingly targeting vulnerable remote access systems in healthcare, with several high-profile incidents in recent months....
Transitioning new clinicians from education to practice named top patient safety concern of 2024

Transitioning new clinicians from education to practice named top patient safety concern of 2024

Challenges transitioning new clinicians from academic training to professional practice tops ECRI's 2024 list of 10 patient safety concerns released...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics