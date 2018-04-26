Global Patient Scales Markets, 2015-2018 & 2022

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Patient Scales in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Floor Scales

Infant & Baby Scales

Chair Scales

Under Bed Scales

The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Algen Scale Corp. ( USA )

) Detecto Scale Company ( USA )

) Doran Scales , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Natus Medical Incorporated ( USA )

) Pelstar, LLC ( USA )

) seca GmbH & Co. Kg. ( Germany )

) SR Instruments, Inc. ( USA )

) Tanita Corporation ( Japan )

) Wedderburn ( Australia )

) Welch Allyn, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Market Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Analysis by Segment

Strategic Markets for Patient Scales

Scales

A Preventive Tool

Causes of Weight Problem

Problems with Obesity

Scales Aid in Prevention of Issues with Weight



2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Digital Scales Gain Market Share over Mechanical Scales

Have Mechanical Scales Lost Favor?

Balance Beam Scales

Still the Popular Patient Scale

Comparison of Key Commercial Balance Beam Scales

Need for an Effective PorTable Weighing Device

Greater Benefits and Features Form the Trend

Scales Go Hi-Tech

Value Addition

Improvements in Load Cell Technology Enhance Reliability

Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology Improvements

Baby Scales See Significant Advances

Bariatric Scales

A Testimony to Technological Advancements in Scales

Major Features of Modern Bariatric Scales

Demand for Bariatric Scales on the Rise

Product Innovations Pioneer Growth

Novelty in Designs and Enhanced Accuracy of Products to Enthrall Customers

Patient Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity

Protection from Nosocomial Infections

A New Dimension to Patient Scales

Growing Obesity Levels Drive Weight Related Ailments; Contribute to Growth in Demand for Scales

Burgeoning Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Buoy Demand



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Types of Patient Scales

Balance Beam Scales

Digital Scales

Floor Scales

Infant Scales

Specialty Scales

Chair Scales

Under Bed Scales

Heavy-Capacity Scales

Sling Scales

Platform Scales

Body Fat Scales



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

SR Instruments Unveils Multi-Purpose Scale SR7020i

Health o meter Professional Scales Introduces Display Head for 2101KL Platform Scale

Health o meter Professional Scales Redesigns 349KLX Digital Floor Scale

Pelstar Rolls Out 3001KL-AMX Antimicrobial Digital Platform Scale with Extended Handrails

Pelstar Launches 600KL-BT Digital Scale

Nokia Unleashes Largest Line of Connected Consumer Health Products

Xiaomi Unveils Yunmao Good Light Mini 2 Smart Body Scale

Marsden Weighing Group Rolls Out M-650 Wheelchair Scale and M- 420 Floor Scale II-24 Polar Showcases Polar Balance Connected Scales

Withings Rolls Out Withings Body Cardio

SR Instruments Introduces Autodesk Revit 3D Rendering in Scales

Detecto Launches icon Range of Eye-level Physician Scales

Detecto Rolls Out apex Eye-Level Digital Clinical Scales

SR Instruments Launches SR411i Patient Floor Scale

SR Instruments Launches SR585i Stand-on Scale

DETECTO Introduces MB130 Digital Pediatric Scale

Pelstar Launches Digital Wet Diaper/Lap Sponge/Organ Scale

Health o meter Professional Scales Launches G6 Series BCA Scales

Health o meter Professional Scales Rolls Out 880KL Digital Floor Scale

Tanita Unveils TBF-400 Body Composition Analyzer

Detecto Introduces solo Digital Physician Scale

NHG Introduces Steiss CS300 Digital Chair Scales

SR Instruments Launches SR7010i Multi-purpose Scale

Health o meter Professional Scales Releases Updated SDK

Omron Healthcare Launches Smartphone-connected Weighing Scale

Tanita Introduces WB-800plus Professional Scales

QARDIO Rolls Out QardioBase Smart Scale



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Doran Medical Scales Inks Agreement with MedPro Associates

Nokia Acquires Withings

Detecto Secures Clearance to Ship OIML EC Class III Scales

Hill-Rom Acquires Welch Allyn

Welch Allyn Acquires Scale-Tronix



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 43)

The United States (26)

(26) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (8)

(8) France (1)

(1)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9mrlp2/global_patient?w=5





