Global Patient Warming Devices Strategic Business Report 2023: Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities

19 Jun, 2023

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Warming Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Patient Warming Devices estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Surface Warming Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intravascular Warming Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $715.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

The Patient Warming Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$715.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$451.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$260.6 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

  • 3M Company
  • Augustine Surgical, Inc.
  • Barkey GmbH & Co. KG
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Care Essentials
  • Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc.
  • Enthermics, Inc.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Geratherm Medical AG
  • Inspiration Healthcare Group plc
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • LivaNova PLC
  • Medtronic plc
  • NOVAMED
  • Paragon Medical
  • Smiths Medical, Inc.
  • Stihler Electronic GmbH
  • Stryker Corporation
  • The 37Company
  • ZOLL Medical Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
  • COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F
  • Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride amid COVID-19
  • COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US in 2020
  • Fallout of Pandemic - Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries & Extended Waiting Times
  • Amid the Hammering, Demand for Air-Free Patient Warming Devices Rise for COVID-19 Infection Risk Environment Settings
  • Bruised by the Pandemic, Global Patient Warming Devices Market to Pick Pace from 2021
  • Maintaining Body Temperature - Critical for Health and Well-Being of Patient
  • Patient Warming Devices: Ensuring Relief, Coziness & Faster Recovery for Patients
  • Perioperative Hypothermia
  • Maintaining Body Temperature in Patients
  • Forced Air Warming for Hypothermia
  • Intravascular Warming for Induced/Unintentional Hypothermia
  • Rising Number of Chronic Ailments & Surgeries Set to Galvanize the Patient Warming Devices Market
  • Key Drivers Moving Patient Warming Devices Market toward Warm Mode
  • Surface Warming Devices: Primary Segment of Patient Warming Devices Market
  • World Patient Warming Devices Market by Product Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems, and Patient Warming Accessories
  • Analysis by Application
  • World Patient Warming Devices Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-born & Pediatric Care, and Other Applications
  • Regional Analysis: North America Undertakes Commanding Position in Patient Warming Devices Market
  • World Patient Warming Devices Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
  • Global Patient Warming Devices Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
  • Competitive Scenario: Patient Warming Devices Providers Tether on Product Innovations to Expand Footprint
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Patient Warming Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities
  • World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
  • Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
  • Growing Geriatric Population to Push the Market Ahead
  • Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
  • Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2019
  • Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years
  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Widens Market Prospects
  • Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
  • World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
  • Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
  • Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Temperature Management Systems
  • Growth in Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) (in %)
  • Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018)
  • Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries
  • Preoperative Forced-Air Warming System for Thoracoscopic Surgery Patients
  • Effect of Perioperative Warming in Plastic Surgery Settings
  • Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand
  • High Incidence of Preterm Births Drives Demand in Neonatal ICUs
  • Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide Country Total Preterm Births
  • Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US: 2010-2018
  • Forced-Air Warming Critical to Prevent Hypothermia
  • Both Active & Passive Warming Devices Make Gains
  • Technologically Innovations & Advancements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wt2sg

