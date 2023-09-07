Global Patio Doors Market Set to Experience Remarkable Growth by 2032, Driven by Urbanization and Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patio Doors Market By Mechanism (Sliding, Hinged), By Door Type (Swing Doors, Sliding Doors, Folding Doors, Revolving Doors, Others), By Material (Wood, Aluminum, PVC): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patio doors market, valued at $38 billion in 2022, is projected to witness significant growth and reach $59.3 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Patio doors, characterized by glass panels with frames made of materials such as aluminum, PVC, or wood, are designed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of homes while providing a seamless connection to outdoor spaces and allowing abundant natural light to enter the interior.

Several factors are contributing to the development of the global patio doors market, including the expansion of the construction industry, urbanization trends, and advancements in technology. Urbanization is a prominent driver, with reports indicating that approximately 54% of the global population resided in urban areas in 2014, a figure projected to rise to 66% by 2050. This trend is expected to boost the demand for patio doors as more urban dwellers seek to connect their living spaces with outdoor environments.

Moreover, the growing emphasis on improved living standards is driving demand for renovation and remodeling projects, further propelling the patio doors market. Concerns such as air and sound pollution, damage to biodiversity, and the formation of urban heat islands are also prompting a shift toward eco-friendly doors to mitigate ecological degradation.

Leading door manufacturers are responding to market demands by producing high-performance, energy-efficient doors to enhance sustainability. For example, the Automatic Door Company (ADC) in the UK specializes in high-quality automatic doors, including swing doors, folding doors, and sliding doors designed for various applications. These doors offer energy-saving benefits and can be controlled through motion sensors, proximity activation, or key fob access. The adoption of such advanced technologies is expected to drive the growth of the global patio doors market.

While fluctuating raw material prices pose a challenge to the industry, technological innovations, such as sensor-based systems, hold significant promise for creating lucrative opportunities for market players.

Key Market Segments:

The market is segmented into sliding and hinged patio doors. Door Type: Segments include swing doors, sliding doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others.

Segments include swing doors, sliding doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others. Frame Material: Options include wood, aluminum, and PVC.

Options include wood, aluminum, and PVC. Region: The market is analyzed across North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA.

Key Market Players:

Appalachian Garage Doors

Jeld Wen

Lynden Doors

Masonite

Sierra Doors

Simpson Door

Stallion Doors & Millwork

Steves & Sons, Inc

Sun Mountain

Trustile Doors, LLC

The global patio doors market is on a trajectory of significant expansion, driven by urbanization, construction activity, and technological advancements. For a detailed analysis of the market, refer to the complete report.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Urbanization & Industrialization

Surge in Residential & Non-Residential Construction

Increase in Consumer Spending on Home Remodeling

Restraints

High Initial Costs and Predictive Maintenance for Automatic Doors

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Technological Advancements to Ensure Safety & Security

