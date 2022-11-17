Global Payment Gateway Market Report to 2030 - Featuring PayPal Holdings, Visa, Amazon, Mastercard and PayU Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Payment Gateway Market By Type, By Enterprise Size, By End-use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the payment gateway market was valued at $22.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $98.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2030.

A payment gateway is a digital money operating gateway widely used to connect the customers and the merchant together for any payment transaction. A payment gateway is essentially an online interface that facilitates money transfers between a client and a business. Any firm that accepts payments online has an advantage because doing so guarantees safe and easy transactions and reduces financial losses brought on by late payments.



The industry is anticipated to grow as a result of increased demand for quick mobile payments and usage of mobile banking channels. As consumers' preferences migrate to digital payment technology, they expect a perfect user experience from mobile wallets. Due to the increased amounts of digital payments, there is a growing need for safe and dependable payment gateways. As the number of online shoppers increases year after year, the volume of digital payments has skyrocketed, giving payment gateway suppliers a sizable market to thrive in.



The main challenge currently being faced by payment gateway market is the rise in customer risk of online fraud. The likelihood of some socially irresponsible individual misusing the account information required to use the online payment gateway to make an online payment is high.



Globally, the payment gateway industry is expanding quickly owing to tremendous growth in online transactions and e-commerce transactions. The market is also extremely competitive, therefore major players are using a variety of techniques to grow their customer base with the launch of new payment gateway services such as the introduction of new products, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers.



The global payment gateway market share is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, end-use, and region. By type, the market is sub-segmented into hosted and non hosted. By enterprise type, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. By end-use, the market is classified into travel & hospitality, BFSI, retail & ecommerce, media & entertainment, and others. By region, the payment gateway market analysis is conducted across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the leading payment gateway market players are PayPal Holdings, Inc., STRIPE, Visa Inc., Amazon.com Inc., FIS(Worldpay), Mastercard, PayU, BitPay, Inc., FISERV, INC.(BluePay), and JPMorgan Chase & Co..



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the payment gateway market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing payment gateway market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the payment gateway market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global payment gateway market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Value Chain Analysis

3.8.Key Regulation Analysis

3.9.Regulatory Guidelines

3.10.Market Share Analysis

3.11.Patent Landscape



CHAPTER 4: PAYMENT GATEWAY MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Hosted

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Non Hosted

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: PAYMENT GATEWAY MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Large Enterprise

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Small and Medium Enterprise

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: PAYMENT GATEWAY MARKET, BY END-USE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Travel and Hospitality

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 BFSI

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Retail and Ecommerce

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Media and Entertainment

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: PAYMENT GATEWAY MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Visa Inc.

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 STRIPE

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Amazon.com Inc.

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 FIS(Worldpay)

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 MASTERCARD

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 PayU

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 BitPay, Inc.

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 FISERV, INC.(BluePay)

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 JPMorgan Chase & Co.

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

