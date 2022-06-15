Global Payment Processing Solutions Markets 2022-2027 - Rising Government Initiatives for Digital Payments to Act as an Opportunity in the Market

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Payment Processing Solutions Market by Payment Method (Debit Card, Credit Card, eWallets, ACH), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Vertical (BFSI, Government & Utilities, Telecom & IT, Healthcare), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global payment processing solutions market is forecast to grow from USD 90.9 billion in 2022 to USD 147.4 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period.



By Payment method, the credit card record a larger market share during the forecast period



Credit card is a payment card issued to users , enabling the cardholder to pay a merchant for goods and services and other charges. A credit card enables consumers to build a continuing balance of debt, subject to interest being charged. A credit card typically involves a third-party entity that pays the seller and is reimbursed by the buyer. The banks and other financial institutes offer various credit cards, such as business, secured, prepaid, and digital cards.



By Deployment type, the on-premises record a larger market share during the forecast period



On-premises deployment of payment processing solutions to gain complete control over their infrastructure and assets as wells as enhance their online security measures. Payment processing solutions are deployed on-premises by organizations wherein user credentials are critical for business operation.

On-premises deployment is preferred by BFSI, healthcare, and governments due to their strict data security regulations. Well-established retailers also prefer using on-premises payment solutions that can support their existing point of sale systems.



Asia Pacific is expected to have a higher CAGR rate during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is expected to record highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region has been segmented into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific. Some developed countries in the region are fastly adopting new technologies, while some developing countries require a significant amount of time to catch up with the developed countries.

The region shows a combination of high growth, developing economies, and increasing adoption of mobile and the internet. The population in the region has led to an extensive pool of subscriber base for telecom companies, vast and diverse geographies, and a large subscriber base.

Premium Insights

Rising Government Initiatives for Digital Payments to Act as an Opportunity in the Market

Credit Card Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2022

On-Premises Segment to Hold a Larger Market Share in 2022

Other Verticals to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2022

APAC to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2022

APAC to Emerge as the Best Market to Invest in During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing e-Commerce Sales Along with Growing Internet Penetration

Embracing Contactless Payments Globally

Evolving Customer Expectations

Rising Use of m-Commerce in the Transportation Industry

Restraints

Absence of a Global Standard for Cross-Border Transactions

Lack of Digital Literacy in Emerging Countries

Opportunities

Rising Financial Inclusion Across the Globe

Rising Government and Private Initiatives to Promote Digital Transactions

Challenges

Threat of Increasing Cyberattacks on Digital Payment Solutions



5.3 COVID-19 Outlook for Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions Market: Analysis of Drivers and Opportunities in the COVID-19 Era

Market: Analysis of Challenges and Restraints in the COVID-19 Era

Regulatory Landscape

Use Cases

Use Case 1: PayPal

Use Case 2: FIS

Use Case 3: PayU

Use Case 4: Stripe

Use Case 5: Square

Value Chain Analysis

Patent Analysis

Top Ten Companies with the Highest Number of Patent Applications

Top Twenty Patent Owners ( United States )

) Number of Patents Granted, 2011-2021

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Digital Technology Enablers, Their Benefits, and Examples in the Payment Processing Solutions Market

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Buyers

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Companies Mentioned

ACI Worldwide

Adyen

Aeropay

Alipay

Authorize.net

Bluesnap

CCBill

Due

Dwolla

FattMerchant

Finix Payments

FIS

Fiserv

Global Payments

Jack Henry & Associates

& Associates Klik & Pay

Mastercard

Modulr

MuchBetter

PayKickStart

PayPal

Payprotec

Paysafe

Paytrace

PayU

Phonepe

Pineapple Payments

Razorpay

Secure Payment Systems

Signapay

Sila

Spreedly

Square

Stripe

Visa

Wirecard

Worldline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/615klg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets