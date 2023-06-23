Global Payment Security Markets, 2023-2030: Vendors Should Capitalize on the Demand Influx of Digital Payments

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Payment Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Encryption, Tokenization, Fraud Detection & Prevention), By Platform, By Organization, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global payment security market is expected to reach USD 64.34 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rise in fraudulent activities in recent years. According to a survey by FIS, in April 2021, there has been a considerable increase in financial fraud throughout the pandemic, with customers increasingly embracing online services when conducting purchases. According to the FIS report, an increasing number of consumers are falling victim to cyber fraudsters, with 34% of surveyed participants reporting that they had experienced financial fraud in the past year.



AI-powered fraud detection and prevention systems are being developed to identify and prevent payment-related fraudulent activities in real-time. These systems can analyze large amounts of data and identify suspicious behavior patterns, providing a proactive approach to security. Additionally, AI powered fraud detection and prevention systems can learn from previous fraud attempts and continuously adapt their models to stay ahead of emerging fraud trends. By doing so, they can provide a proactive approach to security and help prevent fraudulent activities before they occur.



Payment security providers are constantly evolving and adapting to new technologies and threats to ensure secure and seamless transactions. For instance, 3-D Secure is a security protocol used by credit card companies to authenticate online transactions. This protocol requires the cardholder to enter a unique password or biometric information to verify their identity, providing an additional layer of security for online transactions.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. The pandemic increased awareness among consumers regarding the trends and the need for being cautious about sharing personal and financial information online. As a result, consumers have become more vigilant about protecting their payment information and have increasingly demanded more robust security measures from merchants and payment providers.



Report Highlights

The fraud detection & prevention segment dominated the market in 2022

The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2022

The retail & e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2022

The North America dominated the market in 2022

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.1.1. Rise in demand for digital payment

3.3.1.2. Rise in e-commerce fraudulent activities

3.3.2. Market Challenge Impact Analysis

3.3.2.1. Stringent regulations imposed by various regulatory bodies and governments

3.4. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Payment Security Market: Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Solution Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Payment Security Market Estimates & Forecast, By Solution

4.2.1. Encryption

4.2.2. Tokenization

4.2.3. Fraud Detection & Prevention



Chapter 5. Payment Security Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Platform Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Payment Security Market Estimates & Forecast, By Platform

5.2.1. Web Based

5.2.2. POS Based/Mobile Based



Chapter 6. Payment Security Market: Organization Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Organization Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Payment Security Market Estimates & Forecast, By Organization

6.2.1. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

6.2.2. Large Enterprises



Chapter 7. Payment Security Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Payment Security Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application

7.2.1. Retail & E-commerce

7.2.2. Travel & Hospitality

7.2.3. Healthcare

7.2.4. Telecom & IT

7.2.5. Education

7.2.6. Media & Entertainment

7.2.7. Others



Chapter 8. Payment Security Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Payment Security Market: Regional Outlook

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. South America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Participant's Overview

9.2.1. Elavon Inc.

9.2.2. Ingenico

9.2.3. Utimaco Management GmbH

9.2.4. Shift4 Payments Inc.

9.2.5. Mastercard

9.2.6. Intelligent Payment Solutions Pvt Ltd.

9.2.7. TokenEx, LLC

9.2.8. Paypal Holdings, Inc.

9.2.9. Bluefin Payment Systems

9.2.10. Visa Inc.

9.3. Financial Performance

9.4. Product Benchmarking

9.5. Company Market Positioning

9.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

9.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.8. Strategy Mapping

9.8.1. Expansion

9.8.2. Collaborations

9.8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.8.4. New Product Launches

9.8.5. Partnerships

9.8.6. Others



