Global Payment Systems Payment Systems and Suppliers Report 2019 with Profiles of 38 Leading Suppliers

Why Buy This Report?
- Profiles of 38 leading suppliers with in-depth coverage of their solutions, implementation track record, product evolution, strategic focus & comprehensive user list by region.
- Includes our industry recognized barometer for system sales performance Sales League Table for Payments Systems
- 5 Case Studies of successful implementations highlighting the Reasons and drivers for change, selection process, challenges and project impact. To be developed. Here we can put interviews with leading suppliers
- Detailed market overview & insights from the author's industry experts
- Complimentary 1 hour analyst / expert time with each report
If you are a Bank Tech team member, make the right supplier selection by reading this report. If you are a Supplier, understand the market better and be more competitive. If you are a Consultant, advise your clients more knowledgably. And if you are an Investor, use this to make the right investment decision.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market overview
2 Payment technology systems performance
3 Suppliers and systems profiled
3.1 Pelican (Formerly known as ACE Software Solutions Inc)
3.2 ACI Worldwide - Base24-eps, MTS, UP
3.3 NCR (Alaric) - Authentic
3.4 Allevo - qPayIntegrator
3.5 Aptys Solutions - PayLogics
3.6 Aqua Global Solutions - e2gen
3.7 Axway - Axway 5 Suite
3.8 B2 Group - GTS
3.9 Bottomline Technologies - Transac on Banking, Cash Management, Swift Connectivity, Messaging and Matching
3.10 BPC Banking Technologies - SmartVista
3.11 CGI - All Payments Solution
3.12 FIS (Clear2Pay) - Open Payment Framework
3.13 CMA Small Systems AB - RTS/X, BCS/X, DEPO/X
3.14 Commercial Banking Applications - IBAS Global Banking Factory
3.15 Compass Plus - TranzWare & TranzAxis
3.16 DXC Technology (CSC) - PTS, CAMS II
3.17 Fiserv (Dovetail) - Dovetail Payment Services Hub
3.18 FIS - Connex, IST/Switch, Data Navigator, IST/Clearing, IST/MAS, Fraud Navigator, Liability Manager, EnterpriseView, Cortex, CSF
3.19 Finastra- Global PayPlus
3.20 FSS - FSS Payment Gateway, Card Management Suite, Merchant Management Solutions, Recon
3.21 IBIS Management Associates - Alchemy Payment Processing Suite
3.22 IBM - WebSphere Business Integration for Financial Networks (WBI-FN), Financial Transaction Manager (FTM)
3.23 iGTB - Intellect Payments, Intellect Cards
3.24 Intrasoft International - iCOMPay
3.25 Microsoft - BizTalk
3.26 Finastra (Misys) - Misys Payment Portal, Misys Cash Portal, Misys Payment Manager
3.27 Montran Corporation - Montran Suite
3.28 OpenWay - Way4
3.29 Oracle FSS - Flexcube Payments
3.30 Pegasystems - Smart Suite
3.31 ProgressSoft- PS-ECC Suite, PS-SIG Suite, PS-eTrade, PS-ACH, PS-Mpay
3.32 Profile Software
3.33 SAP - SAP Payment Engine
3.34 Sentenial - , Origix Corporate, Origix IP, Nuapay
3.35 Sopra Steria - Sopra Banking Platform Payments
3.36 Swift - Alliance Messaging Hub (AMH)
3.37 TCS - Bancs Payments
3.38 Tieto - Tieto Payments Suite, ProSwitch
3.39 Volante Technologies
3.40 Yalamanchili - Narada
4 Interviews
4.1 Katharine Budd, Co-Founder, NOW Money
4.2 Fabian Flatz, CEO & Co-Founder, Telleroo
4.3 Guy Talmi, CMO, PayKey
4.4 Bruce Jennings, Strategy Director, EMEA Banking and Payments, FIS
4.5 David Dechamps, SVP, Digital Payments, Mastercard
5 Payments Industry Expert Views
