Global Payment Systems Payment Systems and Suppliers Report 2019 with Profiles of 38 Leading Suppliers

Aug 30, 2019, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Payment Systems Payment Systems and Suppliers Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Why Buy This Report?

  • Profiles of 38 leading suppliers with in-depth coverage of their solutions, implementation track record, product evolution, strategic focus & comprehensive user list by region.
  • Includes our industry recognized barometer for system sales performance Sales League Table for Payments Systems
  • 5 Case Studies of successful implementations highlighting the Reasons and drivers for change, selection process, challenges and project impact. To be developed. Here we can put interviews with leading suppliers
  • Detailed market overview & insights from the author's industry experts
  • Complimentary 1 hour analyst / expert time with each report

If you are a Bank Tech team member, make the right supplier selection by reading this report. If you are a Supplier, understand the market better and be more competitive. If you are a Consultant, advise your clients more knowledgably. And if you are an Investor, use this to make the right investment decision.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market overview

2 Payment technology systems performance

3 Suppliers and systems profiled

3.1 Pelican (Formerly known as ACE Software Solutions Inc)

3.2 ACI Worldwide - Base24-eps, MTS, UP

3.3 NCR (Alaric) - Authentic

3.4 Allevo - qPayIntegrator

3.5 Aptys Solutions - PayLogics

3.6 Aqua Global Solutions - e2gen

3.7 Axway - Axway 5 Suite

3.8 B2 Group - GTS

3.9 Bottomline Technologies - Transac on Banking, Cash Management, Swift Connectivity, Messaging and Matching

3.10 BPC Banking Technologies - SmartVista

3.11 CGI - All Payments Solution

3.12 FIS (Clear2Pay) - Open Payment Framework

3.13 CMA Small Systems AB - RTS/X, BCS/X, DEPO/X

3.14 Commercial Banking Applications - IBAS Global Banking Factory

3.15 Compass Plus - TranzWare & TranzAxis

3.16 DXC Technology (CSC) - PTS, CAMS II

3.17 Fiserv (Dovetail) - Dovetail Payment Services Hub

3.18 FIS - Connex, IST/Switch, Data Navigator, IST/Clearing, IST/MAS, Fraud Navigator, Liability Manager, EnterpriseView, Cortex, CSF

3.19 Finastra- Global PayPlus

3.20 FSS - FSS Payment Gateway, Card Management Suite, Merchant Management Solutions, Recon

3.21 IBIS Management Associates - Alchemy Payment Processing Suite

3.22 IBM - WebSphere Business Integration for Financial Networks (WBI-FN), Financial Transaction Manager (FTM)

3.23 iGTB - Intellect Payments, Intellect Cards

3.24 Intrasoft International - iCOMPay

3.25 Microsoft - BizTalk

3.26 Finastra (Misys) - Misys Payment Portal, Misys Cash Portal, Misys Payment Manager

3.27 Montran Corporation - Montran Suite

3.28 OpenWay - Way4

3.29 Oracle FSS - Flexcube Payments

3.30 Pegasystems - Smart Suite

3.31 ProgressSoft- PS-ECC Suite, PS-SIG Suite, PS-eTrade, PS-ACH, PS-Mpay

3.32 Profile Software

3.33 SAP - SAP Payment Engine

3.34 Sentenial - , Origix Corporate, Origix IP, Nuapay

3.35 Sopra Steria - Sopra Banking Platform Payments

3.36 Swift - Alliance Messaging Hub (AMH)

3.37 TCS - Bancs Payments

3.38 Tieto - Tieto Payments Suite, ProSwitch

3.39 Volante Technologies

3.40 Yalamanchili - Narada 

4 Interviews

4.1 Katharine Budd, Co-Founder, NOW Money

4.2 Fabian Flatz, CEO & Co-Founder, Telleroo

4.3 Guy Talmi, CMO, PayKey

4.4 Bruce Jennings, Strategy Director, EMEA Banking and Payments, FIS

4.5 David Dechamps, SVP, Digital Payments, Mastercard

5 Payments Industry Expert Views

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4f7w5

