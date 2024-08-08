"Cockroach Labs Unveils RoachFest 2024 in NYC: Dive into Cutting-Edge Resilient Architectures and Next-Gen Database Solutions"

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs , the pioneer and leader of the cloud-native distributed SQL database market with CockroachDB, today announced the speaker lineup for RoachFest NYC 2024, its premier customer conference. This year's event will bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to explore the latest advancements in distributed SQL and resilient architectures. With mainstream adoption of distributed SQL growing, Cockroach Labs is enabling data leaders worldwide to build highly resilient applications that scale globally. RoachFest provides an opportunity for data leaders to gain insights and lessons from their peers in the field, fostering collaboration and innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape of distributed databases. To register for the event please visit: https://cockroa.ch/3WIChrV .

At the heart of RoachFest 2024 is the keynote address by Cockroach Labs Co-founder & CEO, Spencer Kimball. Spencer will delve into the importance of resilience architecture in today's data landscape, emphasizing the need for solutions that handle operational big data and regulatory requirements while ensuring zero downtime. His address will highlight the shift towards agile, scalable, and resilient solutions powered by distributed SQL, marking a pivotal moment in the transition from legacy databases to modern cloud-based systems.

In addition to Spencer's talk, At RoachFest 2024, Cockroach Labs team members will cover a range of topics including new release announcements that will dramatically simplify database operations across the application lifecycle, streamlining application development, fortifying infrastructure resiliency, data migration strategies, defense-at-depth strategies, and resilient business continuity practices.

Highlights from the RoachFest NYC 2024 agenda include:

Global Payments' Senior Architect will explore the high-level architectural decisions in their cloud-native redesign and cloud migration of a mission-critical legacy application, demonstrating how leveraging cloud-native technologies achieved extreme fault tolerance in a multi-region deployment, setting new standards for performance and reliability.

Microsoft's keynote speaker will share how global businesses are modernizing their infrastructure to build resilient and AI-ready data platforms.

Mythical Games' Dmitriy Schedov, SVP of Technology, will discuss how CockroachDB serves as a globally scalable, highly available backend for their games, marketplace, and blockchain ledger, enabling secure transactions and proof of authenticity in their gaming economies driven by player ownership.

City Storage Systems, which builds disruptive physical and digital infrastructure for the restaurant industry, will share their innovative work optimizing for the user experience by reducing latencies in multi-region environments.

Additionally, networking lunch & table talks will offer attendees the opportunity to connect, share ideas, and discuss emerging trends and best practices in the industry.

which builds disruptive physical and digital infrastructure for the restaurant industry, will share their innovative work optimizing for the user experience by reducing latencies in multi-region environments. Additionally, networking lunch & table talks will offer attendees the opportunity to connect, share ideas, and discuss emerging trends and best practices in the industry.

RoachFest 2024 promises to be an unmissable event for anyone interested in cutting-edge database technology and resilient architecture. To attend the event in New York City and connect with industry peers and gain invaluable insights into building the next generation of resilient applications visit: https://cockroa.ch/3WIChrV .

About Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is a pioneering software company at the forefront of database technology, dedicated to delivering resilient and scalable database solutions to run mission-critical workloads for the world's most important businesses. The company's clients include Form3 , Hard Rock Digital , and Shipt , Fortune 50 global financial institutions as well as retail and media industry leaders. With a mission to scale when others fail, Cockroach Labs is revolutionizing the way businesses manage their data with its innovative cloud native distributed SQL database, CockroachDB.

