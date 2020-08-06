Global Payments Contributes $250,000 to the United for Racial Equity and Healing Fund

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way of Greater Atlanta announced today that Global Payments Inc., a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, and long-time supporter of the organization, donated $250,000 to the United for Racial Equity and Healing Fund. This is the first large donation to the fund, which is designed to reduce and prevent racial inequities across systems that impact child well-being (education, health, housing and economic stability) across the Greater Atlanta region. This donation puts United Way on the path to the first $1 million of donations to the fund, which it will match.

"We are grateful to Global Payments Inc. for their partnership and for showing such strong support for our community through their generous gift," said Milton J. Little, Jr., President and CEO of United Way of Greater Atlanta. "Contributions to the United for Racial Equity and Healing Fund will be invested in structural solutions to catalyze effective, long-lasting change, address the root causes of racial inequity and prioritize hope, healing, and care during an unprecedented time."

Nearly 500,000 children in Greater Atlanta live in communities that lack the basic opportunities and resources that all children and families need to thrive. These communities are in zip codes where the majority of residents are people of color. These are also communities where COVID-19 hit hard, exposing the health and economic disparities resulting from years of disinvestment and structural racism. The current spotlight on these disparities and recent civil unrest has created new momentum to address racial inequities and an opportunity to convert the moment into a turning point for advancing deep and widescale changes.

"At Global Payments, we stand together as a company against racism, intolerance and injustice in all their forms. Our investment highlights the importance of the work that United Way is doing to focus on the injustices that are taking place in our world today," said Jeff Sloan, CEO of Global Payments, Inc. "Together, we will continue to work to drive positive change in the communities in which we live and work and stamp out injustice."

Funds will be invested in organizations in Greater Atlanta that are primarily focused on racial inequity challenges in their communities and on a regional level. Priority will be given to organizations:

Led by (executive leadership, staff, board) and focused on Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities most directly impacted by structural racism

Leading policy and advocacy efforts that intersect with on-the-ground civic engagement that is focused on people of color

Prioritize youth voices and take a multi-generational approach

Working on or adjacent to racial justice efforts

To donate or learn more about the United for Racial Equity and Healing Fund, click here.

About United Way of Greater Atlanta

United Way of Greater Atlanta, the largest United Way chapter in the nation, focuses on ensuring that every child in Atlanta has the opportunity to reach his or her full potential. The organization invests in more than 200 programs in 13 counties through the Child Well-Being Impact Fund and works to help children succeed in school, improve financial stability of families, provide affordable and accessible healthcare and end homelessness. For more information, visit:unitedwayatlanta.org or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

