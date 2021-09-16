Global Payments Hub Market Report 2021: Payments Hub Landscape, Vendor Solutions Review, Summary Assessment, Conclusion and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Payments Hub Market and Vendor Solutions Overview: Technology Advances Offer a New Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The original payments hub architectures are roughly 15-20 years old and not necessarily relevant in the new age of technology.

The latest generation architecture allows for a new set of requirements, in particular open application programming interfaces (APIs), which need to interface with older systems without requiring major rewrites. The new generation of payments hubs are aimed at facilitating communication and integration with a wide variety of products and services.

Interest in the payments hub space has grown during the past several years as new technology has become available that provides flexibility to manage a hub in different ways, migrating away from the predominantly bank-hosted deployments of the past.

The new era reflects the increase in cloud delivery capabilities and as-a-service models that have appeal to broader asset classes of financial institutions lacking the capital expenditure resources to install and manage payments hub infrastructure.

We chose an array of vendors who have solutions that continue to move in this direction, in order to better understand this new generation of hub capabilities.

Highlights of this research report include:

A detailed framework to evaluate key categories and attributes associated with a payments hub.

Vendor profiles and nine separate hub solution summaries.

A summary comparison of all vendor solutions by key category.

Recommendations for which vendors may suite particular bank delivery needs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Payments Hub Landscape

4. Vendor Solutions Review

5. Summary Assessment

6. Conclusion and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned





ACI Worldwide

Bottomline Technologies

IBM

Finastra

FIS

Fiserv

Modo Payments

Temenos

Volante Technologies

