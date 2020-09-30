Global Payroll Benchmarking Survey Revealed at Free Event

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,000 payroll professionals will gather on September 30 to explore the results of Deloitte's Global Payroll Benchmarking Survey at the American Payroll Association's "Payroll Benchmarking Trends: An Online Forum." The virtual event will be held on Wednesday, September 30 from 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM ET and is complimentary to all payroll, HR, finance, and other professionals. Individuals interested in attending can register for free at AmericanPayroll.org. Participants can earn 1.5 RCHs or .15 CEUs for attending.

"We are proud to partner with Deloitte to present this exclusive online forum to provide insights into business operations," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association (APA). "It is essential for payroll professionals to stay on top of the latest trends in the industry."

Conducted during extensive interviews with major companies in all business sectors, the Deloitte Global Payroll Benchmarking Survey examines payroll strategies, operations, technologies, and employee experiences. The results of the survey will help business leaders and payroll professionals make actionable decisions to improve compliance, accuracy, and efficiency. The event will feature the most extensive delivery of the survey results to date, followed by a Q&A session for attendees with Deloitte presenters.

The online event will also celebrate APA's Prism Award recipients, the payroll industry's most prestigious awards. Prism awards recognize top performers in the areas of technology, processes, management, and overall best practices. Individuals interested in attending "Payroll Benchmarking Trends: An Online Forum" can learn more here.

