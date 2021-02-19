Global Payroll Management Institute Accepting Nominations for Its Second Global Payroll Titan Award

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Payroll Management Institute (GPMI) is accepting nominations for its second annual Global Payroll Titan award on 11 February. The award, announced during the Global Payroll Week 2021 celebration, recognizes a professional who demonstrates measurable positive effects for their organization, a commitment to the global payroll industry, and an innovative approach to global payroll issues.

"The Global Payroll Titan award is designed to recognize and celebrate the global payroll professionals that pay employees around the world, accurately and on time, each and every payday," said Dan Maddux, president of the Global Payroll Management Institute. "These professionals have worked diligently during the pandemic to process payroll on a global scale and deserve to be recognized for their efforts."

GPMI will accept nominations for the award from 11 February – 12 March 2021. Nominees must have at least five years of payroll processing experience with at least three years' experience processing payroll globally in three countries or more.

Eligible nominees will progress to an online "People's Choice" voting competition and a peer review of their nomination by a panel of global payroll professionals. Interested applicants can nominate themselves or a colleague on the GPMI website, www.gpminstitute.com.

The recipient of the Global Payroll Titan award will be announced on 30 April during Global Payroll Week 2021. The recipient will receive free education from GPMI, a citation, and digital badges to include on their LinkedIn profile.

The Global Payroll Management Institute is a leading international community of international payroll leaders, managers, practitioners, researchers, and technology experts. Visit GPMI online at www.gpminstitute.com.

SOURCE Global Payroll Management Institute

