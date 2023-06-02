Global PBX Functionality and PSTN Connectivity Survey Report 2023: Is the Future of Business Call Control Mobile?

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evaluating Demand for PBX Functionality and PSTN Connectivity" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


2023 IT decision-maker (ITDM) survey was conducted to gain insights on the following end-user organizations' priorities:

  • Current communications and collaboration technology adoption rates and future adoption plans
  • Demand for private branch exchange (PBX) and cloud/mobile PBX functionality
  • Evolution of enterprise telephony/business call control environments
  • Demand for public switched telephone network (PSTN) connectivity and calling plans
  • Demand for mobile voice and data services
  • Importance of different mobile communications solutions

The survey also aimed to test several hypotheses related to evolving work styles, the impact of macroeconomic factors on communications budgets and digital transformation, and the evolution of business communications.

A key objective of this study was to test the hypothesis that private branch exchange (PBX) functionality and public switched telephone network (PSTN) connectivity are declining in importance and usage due to changing organizational requirements.

More specifically, our assumption was that many organizations might look to save costs by decreasing their investments in PBX/enterprise telephony and PSTN services provided to remote workers, and even in-office employees, as collaboration services (e.g., video meetings and group chat) gain widespread adoption. In addition, our assumption was a zero-sum game between collaboration and telephony services: if communication budgets are static, additional investment in collaboration required a decline in PSTN services.

The survey results proved our hypothesis incorrect. Demand for PBX and PSTN connectivity remains strong, most likely boosted by customer migration to modern cloud/mobile PBX and unified communications as a service (UCaaS). However, other unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solutions are gaining traction even more rapidly as a result of evolving work models.

Our survey also tested the hypothesis that mobility is becoming an increasingly important business communications capability. Evolving flexible work programs are amplifying existing drivers for the adoption of mobile-first or mobile-ready business communications. Lengthy commutes for those going into offices, frequent business travel, and underserved frontline and field workers, in addition to a greatly expanded remote/hybrid workforce, drive investments in mobile solutions to keep employees productive and engaged anywhere, anytime.

The survey results proved the validity of our hypothesis and showed high demand for mobile business communications, including mobile voice and data services, smartphones and tablets, mobile and desktop soft clients, and native mobile dialers with business phone numbers. Many organizations have already adopted a variety of mobility solutions at some level and others are planning to do so in the next three years.

Adoption of next-generation technologies, including cloud/mobile PBX and UCaaS, is typically delayed by a variety of factors including existing technology investments, lack of awareness of new technologies' benefits, budget constraints and change management issues. Our survey tested the hypothesis that the age of the ITDM is another important factor impacting speed of technology adoption, and more specifically that younger ITDMs are more likely to adopt cloud/mobile PBX/UCaaS and perhaps drive a shift to mobile-first or mobile-only communications.

The survey results show certain notable differences across ITDM age groups in terms of technology perceptions and investment plans, but not enough to fully prove our hypothesis. For example, a larger proportion of younger decision-makers, compared to older ones, plan to adopt cloud PBX in the next three years.

Also, younger decision-makers place greater importance on mobile capabilities such as soft phones and native mobile dialers with business phone numbers. However, younger decision-makers do not appear to be more averse to leveraging PBX functionality, PSTN connectivity, IP phones or analog fax.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Objectives

2 Research Methodology and Structure

  • Research Methodology
  • Respondent Demographics

3 Research Hypotheses and Key Findings

  • Enterprise Telephony and Business Call Control in the Era of Hybrid Work
  • The New Phase of Mobile Business Communications
  • The Generational Factor in Communications Investment Decision Making
  • Key Findings

4 Evolution of Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments

  • Current and Future Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments
  • Future Enterprise Telephony Environments by Region
  • Future Enterprise Telephony Environments by Company Size
  • Hybrid Telephony Environments Are the Norm

5 UCC Solutions Adoption Status and Future Plans

  • UCC Adoption is Well Underway
  • UCC Solution Adoption is Strong
  • UCC Solution Deployments Expand Within Adopting Organizations
  • UCC Adoption is a Key Pillar of Digital Transformation

6 Demand for PBX Functionality and PSTN Connectivity

  • PBX/Cloud or Mobile PBX Investments for Remote Desk Workers
  • PBX/Cloud or Mobile PBX Investments for Remote Desk Workers by Region
  • PSTN Calling Plan Investments for Remote Desk Workers
  • PSTN Calling Plan Investments for Remote Desk Workers by Region
  • PBX/Cloud or Mobile PBX Investments for In-Office Desk Workers
  • PBX/Cloud or Mobile PBX Investments for In-Office Desk Workers by Region
  • PSTN Calling Plan Investments for In-Office Desk Workers
  • PSTN Calling Plan Investments for In-Office Desk Workers by Region
  • Enterprise Telephony Adoption for Frontline Workers
  • Enterprise Telephony Adoption for Frontline Workers by Region
  • PBX/Cloud or Mobile PBX Investments for Frontline and Field Workers
  • PBX/Cloud or Mobile PBX Investments for Frontline and Field Workers by Region
  • PSTN Calling Plan Investments for Frontline and Field Workers
  • PSTN Calling Plan Investments for Frontline and Field Workers by Region
  • The Enterprise Telephony Market Presents Growth Opportunities

7 The Shift to Cloud-based Enterprise Telephony

  • Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption
  • Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption by Region
  • Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption by Age of ITDM
  • Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users
  • Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users by Region
  • Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users by Age of ITDM
  • Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers
  • Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers by Region
  • Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solution Providers
  • Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solution Providers by Region
  • Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution
  • Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution by Region
  • The Enterprise Telephony Market Presents Growth Opportunities

8 Mobile Communications Trends

  • Mobile Business Calling App (Mobile Soft Phone) Adoption
  • Mobile Business Calling App (Mobile Soft Phone) Adoption by Region
  • Mobile Business Calling App (Mobile Soft Phone) Investments Among Current Users
  • Mobile Business Calling App (Mobile Soft Phone) Investments Among Current Users by Region
  • Company-Provided Mobile Phones Adoption
  • Company-Provided Mobile Phones Adoption by Region
  • Company-Provided Mobile Phones Investments Among Current Users
  • Company-Provided Mobile Phones Investments Among Current Users by Region
  • Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Adoption
  • Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Adoption by Region
  • Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Investments Among Current Users
  • Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Investments Among Current Users by Region
  • Importance of Soft Phones
  • Importance of Soft Phones by Region
  • Importance of Soft Phones by Age of ITDM
  • Importance of a Native Mobile Dialer with a Business Phone Number
  • Importance of a Native Mobile Dialer with a Business Phone Number by Region
  • Importance of a Native Mobile Dialer with a Business Phone Number by Age of ITDM
  • Importance of DECT/VoWLAN Phones
  • Importance of DECT/VoWLAN Phones by Region
  • Importance of DECT/VoWLAN Phones by Age of ITDM
  • Usage of Business Communications Services via Personal or Company-Provided Mobile/Cellular Devices Today and in 2026
  • Trends in Using Business Communications Services via Personal or Company-Provided Mobile/Cellular Devices
  • Mobility is Critical, But it is Not a Mobile-Only World Yet

9 Appendix

