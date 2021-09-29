Global PBX Market Proves Resilient During COVID

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID, while devastating some industries, was not so bad in 2021 for many companies selling cloud and premises PBX telephone systems.

With employees returning to the office - the US government reports less than 15% worked remotely last month - the Eastern Management Group is forecasting robust global phone system shipments in a new report, "Worldwide Hosted and Premises PBX Market 2021-2027 and Managed Services."

Surveys from 1,500 communications managers found that in 2021:

The PBX industry slowed but performed well overall

Cloud (UCaaS) systems were a third of all new PBX sales

Premises PBX system sales declined less than expected and accounted for 40% of all shipments

Hybrid PBX and virtualized PBX showed resiliency with a 25% combined overall PBX market share

In prior decades the PBX industry might not have withstood COVID. Yet more than 50 million employees benefited from a new phone system in 2021 for multiple reasons:

A dozen productivity improvement features on new phone systems like mobility and video kept companies humming so employees could work-from-anywhere For as little as $20 a month, an employee could benefit from a new unified communications cloud phone system able to drive a 50% increase in productivity Premises PBX equipment prices continued their slide, thus buttressing system sales

"We expect continued PBX growth throughout the decade said John Malone, President of the Eastern Management Group. New PBX sales should surpass 50 million seat/line licenses every year. No matter the phone system platform, there's not a bad PBX market to be in today."

About The Eastern Management Group: The Eastern Management Group is an American research and consulting company. Founded in 1979, the company is one of the oldest and most experienced communications research firms today. The Eastern Management Group investigates and advises businesses on communications market behavior. The company has offices in the United States and Japan. See us at www.easternmanagement.com

Contact: John Malone

[email protected]

2127389402

ext. 2201

SOURCE The Eastern Management Group

Related Links

www.easternmanagement.com

