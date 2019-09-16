Global PC Game Hardware Forecast 2019-2024: Enthusiast Desktop PC, Performance Desktop PC, Performance Laptop PC

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PC Game Hardware Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Excel spreadsheet report provides 5-year PC Game Hardware Forecast.

Latest forecast May 2019



Data is broken out by type of PC which includes:

Enthusiast Desktop PC: These are consumers manually adding some components themselves whether this is adding a high-end graphics card or building a PC system from scratch

Performance Desktop PC: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented desktop PCs

Performance Laptop PCs: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented laptop PCs

Five-year forecasts are broken out for the following regions:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Scandinavia

U.K.

Italy

Benelux

Germany /CE

/CE Spain /Iberia

/Iberia France

Russia /CIS

/CIS Eastern Europe

Other Europe

MENA

Oceania

China

Japan

SE Asia

Other Asia

