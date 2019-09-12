Global PC Gamer Hardware Consumer Trends Report 2018-2023: Central Processing Unit, Graphics Processing Unit, Operating Systems
Sep 12, 2019, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Trends: PC Gamer Hardware" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at PC hardware that is used by gamers to play the most popular PC games. It provides some more detail around the authors PC Game Hardware Forecast and Video Game Consumer Segmentation.
The focus of this report is on personal computer (PC) hardware used for playing games. By using multiple data sets including manufacturer hardware and software sales figures, the author has been able to estimate the overall addressable market for PC games and gamers on a global basis
The report includes data from over 1 million PC game consumers that allowed their PC hardware systems to be tested in March 2017 and March 2019. Among other things, the tests analyzed the users CPU and GPU to see if it met the minimum and/or recommended specifications for specific games.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. PC Game Market Size and Forecasts
2.1 PC Game Consumer Overview
2.2 PC Game Software Market
2.3 PC Gamer Hardware Market Forecast
3. PC Gamer Systems: Central Processing Unit (CPU)
4. PC Gamer Systems: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
5. PC Gamer Systems: Operating Systems (OS)
Index of Figures
- Key Points on the PC Game Consumer Addressable Market: 2019
- Key Points on the PC Game Software Market Size: 2018-2023
- Key Points on Performance and Enthusiast PC Game Hardware: 2018-2023
- Key Findings on Gamer CPUs: 2019
- Key Findings on Gamer GPUs
- Core and Moderate PC Gamers by Region: 2019
- Worldwide PC Game Software Revenue by Region: 2018-2023
- Desktop Enthusiast PC Gamer Hardware Spending: 2019-2023
- Number of Desktop Enthusiast PC Gamers: 2019-2023
- Desktop Performance PC Gamer Hardware Spending: 2019-2023
- Number of Desktop Performance PC Gamers: 2019-2023
- Laptop Performance PC Gamer Hardware Spending: 2019-2023
- Number of Laptop Performance PC Gamers: 2019-2023
- Total Enthusiast and Performance PC Gamers: Laptop and Desktop: 2019-2023
- Total Enthusiast and Performance PC Gamer Spending: Laptop and Desktop: 2019-2023
- CPU Classification System
- Example of CPU Classifications: March 2019
- Total of CPUs by Form: 2017 and 2019
- Total CPUs by Manufacturer: 2017 and 2019
- Total CPUs by Core Speed Range: 2017 and 2019
- PC CPUs by Performance Category: 2017 and 2019
- Top 10 CPU Brands March 2017
- Top 10 CPU Brands March 2019
- GPU Classification System
- Example of GPU Classifications: March 2019
- Total of GPUs by Form: 2017 and 2019
- Total GPUs by Manufacturer: 2017 and 2019
- PC GPUs by Performance Category: 2017 and 2019
- Total of PC GPUs by Generation Family: 9/15 and 9/16
- Top 20 GPUs March 2017
- Top 20 GPUs March 2019
- PC Gamer Systems by OS March 2017
- PC Gamer Systems by OS March 2019
Companies Mentioned
- ATI
- Intel
- Nvidia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pp9gw1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article