Global PCB Software Market is expected to grow at CAGR 8.44% from 2019 to 2027 owing to Development of Miniaturized Electronics to Reduce Energy Consumption, says Absolute Markets Insights
Global PCB software market was valued at 1,136.5 Million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2,352.5 Million USD by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.44% from 2019 to 2027
Dec 12, 2019, 09:11 ET
PUNE, India, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PCB software market is expected to gain a significant traction with wide range of applications across multiple industries like consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, aerospace & defence, healthcare & others. Increasing demand for printed circuit boards across healthcare sector to manufacture the devices that are used for monitoring, diagnostics, and treatment amongst others. In addition, use of high-density interconnect (HDI) to cater the applications of emergency room monitors is another factor anticipating in the increased demand of printed circuit boards across healthcare sector, which is expected to increase the demand of PCB software for design automation. Moreover, PCB software assists PCB manufacturers by providing essential tools to carry out best layout, device verification tools, and device rules checking. The ability of PCB software to integrate with rules checking features with an aim to provide real-time design verification is another factor which is responsible for the growth of global PCB software market.
Key market participants are rapidly forming strategic alliances with an aim to expand their geographical footprints and strengthen their portfolio. For instance, in 2019, Synopsys, Inc. acquired QTronic GmbH, a leader in simulation, test tools, and services for automotive software and systems development. With this acquisition, Synopsys, Inc. broadened its portfolio for automotive solutions that are serving the needs of automotive Tier 1 and OEM companies. Similarly, Zuken acquired Vitech Corporation to expand its offerings with products and services that are directed for model-based systems engineering (MBSE). Moreover, technological advancements in global PCB software market is another factor leading towards increasing adoption of PCB software to cater the applications across different industry verticals. For instance, Altium LLC introduced an advanced version of PCB design software "Altium Designer 20", that features faster schematic editor, high-speed design and enhanced interactive router capabilities, which is assisting in faster PCB board design. Additionally miniaturization of printed circuit boards, growing demand for high-speed data, signal transmission and green PCB growth are other factors considered to positively impact PCB industry's dynamics.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global PCB software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Key Findings of the Report:
- Consumer electronics segment accounted for the major market share in 2018, holding US$ 419.0 Million in 2018 in terms of market revenue.
- Based on deployment, on premise accounted for maximum market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period.
- On the basis of type, PCB layout type currently holds the majorly of the market share (2018) and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period.
- Some of the prominent players operating in the PCB software market include Altium LLC, Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., KiCad, Mentor, Novarm Limited, Synopsys, Inc., WestDev, and Zuken amongst others.
Global PCB Software Market
- By Deployment
- On Premise
- Cloud Based
- By Type
- PCB Layout
- Schematic Capture
- By Industry Verticals
- Consumer Electronics
- Telecommunication
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare
- Others
- By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
