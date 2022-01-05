Global PCR Market Outlook Report 2022: Digital PCR Promises Continued Success - Driven Even Faster by the Huge Demand for Pandemic Diagnostics

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PCR Market Outlook 2021-2025: Forecasts for qPCR, dPCR, Singleplex & Multiplex Markets; by Application, Product & Place; with Executive & Consultant Guides, Including Customized Forecasting & Analysis - Updated to Include Impact of COVID-19 Dx" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2025 with the only analysis available that breaks out Singleplex and Multiplex testing markets.

Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success.

COVID-19 Diagnostics is driving PCR into a dominant technology role and spurring the growth of new PCR based technologies.

Will thermal cycling become obsolete? Are singleplex tests going to be obsolete? Will routine respiratory screening become a reality? Will diagnostics move into the Physician's Office or even the Home? Will digital PCR become the new lab standard?

PCR has proved itself in the market. And the new generation of PCR, digital PCR promises to keep that success going. Driven even faster by the huge demand for pandemic diagnostics.

New levels of sensitivity have implications for Liquid Biopsy and Cancer Screening markets. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance.

PCR Recent Developments

Chelex-Based Protocol to Reduce Cost, Time for PCR Testing

Finnish Firms to Form Point-of-Care Testing Firm

Visby Medical Scales Up Handheld PCR Test for STIs

DnaNudge Raises $60M

Roche Reports Diagnostics Revenue Up 51 Percent

BforCure Preparing Multiple ID Panels for PoC qPCR Platform

Enzo Biochem, CLX Health Partner for C19 Testing for Travel

Bio Molecular Systems Gets Approval for Portable PCR Cycler

Roche Acquires GenMark

Handheld qPCR Devices Close to Commercialization

Nuclein Closes $14M in Funding

in Funding WuXi Diagnostics Closes $150M Series B Financing Round

Series B Financing Round Visby Medical to develop rapid Flu-COVID PCR test

Thermo Fisher to acquire Mesa Biotech

to acquire Mesa Biotech Scope Fluidics Secures €6.2M Supporting Rapid MDx

SARS- Testing Demand to Continue 'Through 2022, and Beyond'

Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection

Fluidigm Saliva Test for SARS-CoV-2 Uses Extraction-free RT-PCR

Visby Medical Gonorrhea Test Wins $19M AMR Diagnostic Competition

AMR Diagnostic Competition HelixBind Receives $3M NIH Grant to Expand Infection Dx Platform

NIH Grant to Expand Infection Dx Platform Nucleix Targeting US Market With Bladder, Lung Cancer Assays

DxTerity Gets CE Mark for At-Home Sample Collection Device

Fetal Cell-Based NIPT by dDigital PCR Demonstrated

ChromaCode Raises $28M for new High Def PCR Technology

for new High Def PCR Technology ddPCR Used for Fast and Low-Cost NIPT Screening

Study Validates ChromaCode HDPCRT Testing for Tick-Borne Pathogens

Bio-Rad's ddPCR MSI RUO Assay is available

ctDNA Monitoring Is Important for BRAF-Mutant Melanoma

Sysmex Inostics Liquid Biopsy Demonstrates Two-fold Higher Detection

QIAGEN Plans for Next-Generation Digital PCR Systems

Bioneer HIV-1 Dx Kit Gets Korea FDA Approval

New PCR Technology: Transfer-PCR (tPCR) Applications

NimaGen Licenses PCR Tech from Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust

Natera Applies Massively Multiplexed PCR to Kidney Transplants

Paragon Genomics, MGI Tech Form Distribution Alliance

