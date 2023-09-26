Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Grow by CAGR 45.8% During 2024-2029

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Cancer Type (NSCLC, Kidney Cancer, Melanoma, Head and Neck, Bladder Cancer, Others), Assay Kit Type, End Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market is on an unprecedented growth trajectory, projected to skyrocket from USD 1.75 Billion in 2022 to an astonishing USD 27.7 Billion by 2029.

With an impressive CAGR of 45.80% during the forecast period of 2024-2029, the market for PD-L1 biomarker testing is fueled by an alarming rise in the prevalence of various cancers globally, particularly lung cancer. PD-L1, a protein found on the cell membranes, plays a crucial role in helping cancer cells avoid immune system detection, making PD-L1 assays indispensable for effective cancer treatments.

As the global demand for targeted cancer treatments like immunotherapies surges, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in PD-L1 tests, which are pivotal in the regulatory approval of new drugs. Our comprehensive Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Report 2023 offers an in-depth analysis covering historical data from 2019-2022, estimates for 2023, and future projections until 2029.

This report provides essential insights into market size, growth indicators, competitive landscape, investment opportunities, and demand forecasts. It also addresses market restraints, supply and demand risks, and presents a thorough evaluation of current and upcoming market trends, making it an invaluable resource for stakeholders in this rapidly evolving market.

Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Overview: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

  • PD-L1 biomarker testing : Fact sheet
  • Age-standardised cancer incidence rate, 2020
  • Global PD-(L)1 inhibitors sales by brand
  • Global Prevalence of Cancer, By type
  • Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market : Dashboard
  • Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market

Strategic Recommendations

  • Advancement of PD-L1 Biomarker Testing via the Integration of Digital Pathology and Artificial Intelligence
  • Broad Range Biomarker Analysis Panels

Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Segmentation: By Cancer Type

  • Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Size, By NSCLC, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Size, By Kidney Cancer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Size, By Melanoma, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Size, By Head & neck, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Size, By Bladder Cancer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Size, By Other Cancer Types, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Segmentation: By Assay Kit Type

  • Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Size, By PD-L1 22C3 IHC, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Size, By PD-L1 28-8 IHC, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Size, By PD-L1 (SP263), By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Size, By PD-L1 (SP142), By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Segmentation: By End Use

  • Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Size, By Research and Development, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Size, By Diagnostics, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Market Share Analysis of PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market

Company Profiles

  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • Merck Group (SigmaAldrich Co., LLC)
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Abcam
  • Agilent technologies
  • NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.,
  • ACROBiosystems
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Guardant Health
  • Quanterix

