Global PDC Drill Bits Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDC Drill Bits market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Matrix Body, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Matrix Body will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$45.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$161.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Matrix Body will reach a market size of US$176.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$288.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Atlas Copco Group AB (Sweden); Baker Hughes, Inc. (USA); Halliburton (USA); Schlumberger Ltd. (USA); Shear Bits (Canada); Sichuan Chuanshi Diamond Bit Co., Ltd. (China); Torquato AG (Germany); Ulterra Drilling Technologies L.P. (USA); Volgaburmash, JSC (Russia); Western Drilling Tools Inc. (Canada)







PDC DRILL BITS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

PDC Drill Bits Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Steel Body (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

Matrix Body (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &

2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: PDC Drill Bits Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: PDC Drill Bits Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: PDC Drill Bits Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Matrix Body (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Matrix Body (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Matrix Body (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Steel Body (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Steel Body (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Steel Body (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Less than 6 (Number of Blades) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Less than 6 (Number of Blades) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Less than 6 (Number of Blades) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: 6-10 (Number of Blades) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: 6-10 (Number of Blades) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: 6-10 (Number of Blades) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Above 10 (Number of Blades) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Above 10 (Number of Blades) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Above 10 (Number of Blades) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US PDC Drill Bits Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Steel Body (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Matrix Body (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: PDC Drill Bits Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: PDC Drill Bits Market in the United States by Number

of Blades: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown

by Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: PDC Drill Bits Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Review by

Number of Blades in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: PDC Drill Bits Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Number of Blades for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for PDC Drill Bits: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 32: PDC Drill Bits Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese PDC Drill Bits Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Market for PDC Drill Bits: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of Blades

for the period 2018-2025

Table 35: PDC Drill Bits Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Blades for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese PDC Drill Bits Market Share Analysis by

Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese PDC Drill Bits Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese PDC Drill Bits Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese PDC Drill Bits Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Number of Blades for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese PDC Drill Bits Market by Number of Blades:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European PDC Drill Bits Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Steel Body (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Matrix Body (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European PDC Drill Bits Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: PDC Drill Bits Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European PDC Drill Bits Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: PDC Drill Bits Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2018-2025

Table 50: PDC Drill Bits Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Number of Blades: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: PDC Drill Bits Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French PDC Drill Bits Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: PDC Drill Bits Market in France by Number of Blades:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Number of Blades: 2009-2017

Table 57: French PDC Drill Bits Market Share Analysis by Number

of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: PDC Drill Bits Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: PDC Drill Bits Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Blades

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Number of Blades: 2009-2017

Table 63: German PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian PDC Drill Bits Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian PDC Drill Bits Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian PDC Drill Bits Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Number of Blades for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian PDC Drill Bits Market by Number of Blades:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for PDC Drill Bits: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 71: PDC Drill Bits Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom PDC Drill Bits Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for PDC Drill Bits: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of

Blades for the period 2018-2025

Table 74: PDC Drill Bits Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Blades for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom PDC Drill Bits Market Share Analysis

by Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: PDC Drill Bits Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Review by

Number of Blades in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: PDC Drill Bits Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Number of Blades for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: PDC Drill Bits Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: PDC Drill Bits Market in Russia by Number of Blades:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: PDC Drill Bits Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2018-2025

Table 92: PDC Drill Bits Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Number of Blades: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown

by Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: PDC Drill Bits Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific PDC Drill Bits Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: PDC Drill Bits Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific PDC Drill Bits Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: PDC Drill Bits Market in Asia-Pacific by Number of

Blades: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific PDC Drill Bits Market Share Analysis by

Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: PDC Drill Bits Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: PDC Drill Bits Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Blades

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: PDC Drill Bits Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Review by

Number of Blades in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: PDC Drill Bits Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Number of Blades for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: PDC Drill Bits Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: PDC Drill Bits Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: PDC Drill Bits Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Blades

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2009-2017

Table 120: PDC Drill Bits Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for PDC Drill Bits:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 122: PDC Drill Bits Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific PDC Drill Bits Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for PDC Drill Bits:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number

of Blades for the period 2018-2025

Table 125: PDC Drill Bits Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Blades for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific PDC Drill Bits Market Share

Analysis by Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American PDC Drill Bits Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: PDC Drill Bits Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American PDC Drill Bits Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American PDC Drill Bits Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American PDC Drill Bits Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American PDC Drill Bits Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Number of Blades for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American PDC Drill Bits Market by Number of

Blades: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: PDC Drill Bits Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2018-2025

Table 140: PDC Drill Bits Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Number of Blades: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: PDC Drill Bits Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian PDC Drill Bits Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: PDC Drill Bits Market in Brazil by Number of Blades:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian PDC Drill Bits Market Share Analysis by

Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: PDC Drill Bits Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: PDC Drill Bits Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Blades

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America PDC Drill Bits Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: PDC Drill Bits Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America PDC Drill Bits Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America PDC Drill Bits Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of Blades:

2018 to 2025

Table 158: PDC Drill Bits Market in Rest of Latin America by

Number of Blades: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America PDC Drill Bits Market Share

Breakdown by Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: PDC Drill Bits Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East PDC Drill Bits Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East PDC Drill Bits Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: PDC Drill Bits Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East PDC Drill Bits Historic Market by

Number of Blades in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: PDC Drill Bits Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Number of Blades for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for PDC Drill Bits: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 170: PDC Drill Bits Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian PDC Drill Bits Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Market for PDC Drill Bits: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Number of Blades

for the period 2018-2025

Table 173: PDC Drill Bits Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Blades for the Period

2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian PDC Drill Bits Market Share Analysis by

Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 176: PDC Drill Bits Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2018-2025

Table 179: PDC Drill Bits Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Number of Blades: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian PDC Drill Bits Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian PDC Drill Bits Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian PDC Drill Bits Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Number of Blades for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: PDC Drill Bits Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian PDC Drill Bits Market by Number of

Blades: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: PDC Drill Bits Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates PDC Drill Bits Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: PDC Drill Bits Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: PDC Drill Bits Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Number of Blades for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates PDC Drill Bits Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2009-2017

Table 192: PDC Drill Bits Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: PDC Drill Bits Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East PDC Drill Bits Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East PDC Drill Bits Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: PDC Drill Bits Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Number of

Blades for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East PDC Drill Bits Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East PDC Drill Bits Market Share

Breakdown by Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: PDC Drill Bits Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African PDC Drill Bits Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Number of Blades: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: PDC Drill Bits Market in Africa by Number of Blades:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African PDC Drill Bits Market Share Breakdown by

Number of Blades: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ATLAS COPCO AB

BAKER HUGHES

HALLIBURTON

SCHLUMBERGER

SHEAR BITS

SICHUAN CHUANSHI DIAMOND BIT CO.,LTD.

TORQUATO AG

ULTERRA DRILLING TECHNOLOGIES L.P.

VOLGABURMASH, JSC

WESTERN DRILLING TOOLS INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

