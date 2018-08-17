Global PDC Drill Bits Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Atlas Copco, GE, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco & Schlumberger
The global PDC drill bits market in oil and gas industry to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the period 2018-2022.
Global PDC Drill Bits Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of PDC drill bits in the oil and gas industry.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising investments in renewable energy. The share of renewable energy in the energy mix is growing rapidly across the world due to the depletion of fossil fuel reserves and increasing focus on the environment.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased use of horizontal and multilateral wells. PDC drill bits are most commonly used for conventional and unconventional drilling operations.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the uncertainities associated with low crude oil prices. Any fluctuations in crude oil prices will affect the performance of many upstream companies.
Key vendors
- Atlas Copco
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Halliburton
- National Oilwell Varco
- Schlumberger
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Matrix body
- Steel body
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising investments in renewable energy
- New oil and gas discoveries
- Integration of drill bits in bottom hole assemblies
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
