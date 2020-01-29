Global Pea Fibre Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2027 Owing to Multiple Health Benefits Provided by Pea Fibre, Says Absolute Markets Insights
Jan 29, 2020, 08:30 ET
PUNE, India, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pea Fibre reduces levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or bad) cholesterol in our blood, lowers blood pressure and manage diabetes which is leading to increased demand for pea fibre among consumers. The manifold benefit offered by the ingredient, is further driving the demand in global pea fibre market. Their impressive fibre strength and nutritional content significantly benefits the digestive health and helps in maintaining the growth of healthy bacteria. Pea fibre is rich in nutrients, has high amount of protein, and is cholesterol-free, which is influencing its demand in the global market. For example, Vestkorn, a global supplier of ingredients from peas and beans, manufactures Fibradan, which is made from pea hull and has high content of dietary fibre. It is a good source of essential vitamins and minerals, and has major applications in animal and pet nutrition products.
Rise in consumer awareness about dietary fibre along with increasing focus of food manufacturers in developing new products containing pea fibre is driving the growth of global pea fibre market. Rise in obesity, diabetes and other lifestyle diseases have increased health consciousness among consumers owing to which they are spending a high proportion of their income on nutritional products. The increasing preference for maintaining a healthy diet and regulating body weight showcases strong business opportunity for global pea fibre market players. For example, Roquette Freres offers Nutriose 06, which is a sugar free soluble dietary fibres, obtained from peas. Nutriose has clinically-proven nutritional benefits which includes low caloric value, low glycemic index, low insulinemic index and prebiotic effects amongst other benefits. Government agencies are promoting awareness about balanced diet through various campaigns, which is expected to further proliferate the growth of global pea fibre market over the forecast period.
Key Findings of the Report:
- The global pea fibre market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, owing to rising consumer preference towards consumption of healthy food products.
- The numerous health benefits offered by pea fibre has contributed towards the increase in the demand in global pea fibre market.
- The food products application segment in the global pea fibre market held the highest market share in 2018.
- Some of the prominent players operating in the global pea fibre market include Roquette Frères Company, AGT Food and Ingredients, Ingredion Incorporated, SunOpta Inc.
Global Pea Fibre Market:
- By Components
- Pea Inner Fibre
- Pea Hull Fibre
- By Type
- Organic
- Conventional
- By Application
- Animal and Pet Nutrition
- Pharmaceutical
- Food Products
- Bakery Products
- Noodles/Pasta
- Savory
- Cheese
- Meat Products
- Snacks and Cereals
- Others
- By Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
