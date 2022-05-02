Global Pea Protein Market Size Projected to Reach Around USD 519.0 Million By 2028, with CAGR of 12.0%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Pea Protein Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Concentrates, Isolates, Textured, Hydrolyzed, HMEC/HMMA); By Form (Dry, Liquid); By Application (Meat Substitutes, Bakery Goods, Dietary Supplements, Beverages, Others); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global pea protein market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 12.0% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 217.7 Million in 2020 to reach USD 519.0 Million By 2028.

What is Pea Protein? How Big is Pea Protein Market Growth?

Overview

Pea protein is a high-quality plant-based protein extracted from yellow peas. It is usually used to enhance the nutritional content of some protein supplements and protein-enriched foods. It helps to control high cholesterol, improve blood circulation and calcium absorption, maintain weight, boost metabolism, and increase muscle strength, and other conditions. Pea protein is used to fulfill several nutritional deficiencies.

Pea protein is now becoming a popular alternative to conventional proteins, such as animal, wheat, and soy protein, as they contain high protein content and they are easily available and affordable. It is one of the best protein sources for vegans and vegetarians as it includes amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. The demand for pea protein is increasing among people seeking gluten-free products as well as those who are suffering from lactose intolerance or any other type of metabolic disorder. All these benefits of pea proteins are anticipated to drive the growth of the global pea protein market.

Top Market Players in Pea Protein Market Are:

Axiom Foods Inc.

Burcon NutraSciences

The Scoular Company

Roquette Freres, Warcoing SA

Cosucra Groupe, Nutri-Pea Limited

Sotexpro SA

Ingredion Inc.

Puris Protein LLC

Pea Protein Market: Driving Factors

The growing demand for pea protein due to rising consumer awareness about the consumption of a healthy diet and health consciousness is fueling the market growth. The growing focus on a flexitarian diet owing to rising awareness regarding cardiological impacts caused by red meat consumption is expected to positively favor the market growth. Also, the growing concerns associated with the poor effects of food items containing gluten as well as lactose are further anticipated to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, a surge in the vegan and flexitarian population is likely to positively influence the pea protein market growth. Various food & beverage companies across the globe are launching new products due to the rising demand for protein supplementation in food products among consumers. This factor is another key factor expected to boost the market growth.

Pea Protein Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2028 USD 519.0 Million Market Size 2020 Value USD 217.7 Million Expected CAGR Growth 12.0% from 2021 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2021 - 2028 Top Market Players Axiom Foods; Inc.; Burcon NutraSciences; The Scoular Company; Roquette Freres, Warcoing SA; Cosucra Groupe, Nutri-Pea Limited; Sotexpro SA; Ingredion Inc.; and Puris Protein LLC Segments Covered By Product, By Form, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Pea Protein Market: Report Segmentation

Insight by Form

Based on form, the dry-based pea protein market segment witnessed the largest market share in 2020. Dry-based pea protein is generally available in dry powder form. Its growing use in the processing of health supplements, bakery, and meat products is expected to favor the market growth during the forecast period. Dry-based pea proteins are also used in analogues, meat extenders, and bakery sectors.

Moreover, the liquid pea protein segment is expected to progress at a lucrative growth rate over the foreseen period. The rising adoption of liquid protein due to its properties is driving the growth of the liquid pea protein segment. Also, the growing consumption of sports drinks and other nutritional beverages across developed countries including Germany, France, and the UK is also boosting the segment's growth.

Insight by Application

The dietary supplements market segment led the global pea protein market by accounting for the largest market share in 2020. Due to health benefits provided by pea protein such as muscle growth, bone health improvement, and regulated blood sugar levels, it is added to various dietary products such as nutritional syrups, tablets, energy powders, cereal bars, and soups. Moreover, increasing demand for sports nutrition products owing to rising concerns over bone health and muscle improvement is projected to boost the segment growth. the bakery goods segment is anticipated to be the second-largest segment in terms of market share revenue in this market. The meat substitutes segment is further expected to display a lucrative growth rate during the study period.

Geographic Overview: Pea Protein Market

North America witnessed the largest market share in the pea protein market owing to increasing demand for gluten-free foods, advances in sports nutrition, as well as growing concerns regarding Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) caused by red meat consumption. These factors fuel the market growth in the region. Europe is expected to be the second-largest region in the pea protein market. The increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders and rising preference for plant-based foods among consumers are projected to accelerate the demand in the region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a lucrative growth rate over the study period. The key factor contributing to this growth includes a growing consumption of functional foods in major emerging countries including India, China, and South Korea. Also, a surge in growth of the food and supplement industry is expected to boost the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of product, form, application, and geographic region.

Pea Protein Market: By Product Outlook

Concentrates

Isolates

Textured

Hydrolyzed

HMEC/HMMA

Pea Protein Market: By Form Outlook

Dry

Liquid

Pea Protein Market: By Application Outlook

Meat Substitutes

Bakery Goods

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Others

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

