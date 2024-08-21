Global Peace Agreement To Heralds a New Era of Worldwide Harmony

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a transformative leap toward global unity and stability, the World Subnationals and Nations (WSANDN) has announced the unveiling of The Global Peace Agreement (GPA). This groundbreaking initiative, hailed as the most significant advancement in international relations since World War II, represents a historic stride towards ending all wars, preventing future conflicts, and eradicating terrorism on a global scale.

Global Peace flag Dr. Dominion V. Judah WSANDN Founder and President General

The GPA, under the visionary leadership of WSANDN's founder and President General, Dr. Dominion V. Judah, is set to redefine the international landscape. Dr. Judah, a distinguished economist and international law researcher, founded WSANDN with a clear mission: to promote global peace and eliminate the scourge of war and terrorism. His tireless efforts have culminated in the development of this transformative document, which seeks to establish a robust framework for lasting peace and security worldwide.

"The Global Peace Agreement is not merely a document; it is a beacon of hope for humanity," Dr. Judah declared in a recent statement. "This Agreement embodies our collective aspiration for a future where conflicts are resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding, rather than through violence. We are calling upon every individual, every community, and every nation to join us in this historic endeavor."

The GPA aims to become a cornerstone of global diplomacy by providing a comprehensive legal framework to eliminate all forms of violent conflict and terrorism. Its inclusive approach seeks to unite people from diverse backgrounds in a shared commitment to a world free from the devastation of war and violence.

By the end of 2024, the GPA is projected to secure the endorsement of an unprecedented 4 billion people, symbolizing a broad global consensus for peace and cooperation. The signing process has been designed to be universally accessible, with individuals able to endorse the Agreement through the dedicated platform at signforpeace.wsandn.org. This platform empowers people from all corners of the globe to participate in this monumental initiative and support the movement toward global peace.

The introduction of The Global Peace Agreement marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of international relations. By addressing the root causes of conflict and terrorism, the GPA offers a structured approach to dialogue, collaboration, and mutual respect among nations and peoples. Its successful implementation promises to foster a more stable and secure world, paving the way for future generations to thrive in an environment free from the shadows of violence.

In alignment with its mission, WSANDN has also established the World Peace Court (WPC) as part of the Agreement's framework. The WPC will serve as an international adjudicatory body responsible for overseeing compliance, addressing potential violations, and resolving disputes peacefully. This institution is dedicated to upholding the GPA's integrity and ensuring justice on a global scale.

As the signing campaign gains momentum, the world watches with anticipation and hope. The GPA stands as a testament to the power of collective will and humanity's capacity to transcend division and strife. Each signature represents a step closer to realizing the vision of a peaceful world.

For further information about The Global Peace Agreement and to add your support, please visit signforpeace.wsandn.org. Join the movement to be part of history and help shape a future where peace prevails.

Contact: WSANDN Peace Agency

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1(509)5050696

SOURCE World Subnationals and Nations (WSANDN)