Global Peace Day Party for Human Rights

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Rights are under attack all over the world, at a time when the understanding of peace and human connection have evolved to a point of great possibility. A greater understanding of human rights can be achieved through creative expression and exploration, and music unites communities like nothing else.

"Raising awareness of education and human rights, specifically the UDHR, is critical to the advancement of humanity. If our children develop an understanding of human rights now, the world will have a brighter future because of it. Collins has designed a method that is fun, interactive, and highly organized. The music is skillfully crafted, recorded, and performed with are detailed instructions for every age group." -Kabir Sehgal, NYT bestselling author, Grammy-winning music producer

To this end, Spiraling Music has released ten, YES, TEN new recordings of the award-winning track, Every Man, Woman, and Child (EMWC), designed for communities to creatively increase understanding of human rights through music. Singers, musicians, dancers, yoga practitioners, meditation leaders, DJs—and all who love music—are invited to participate in a multi-cultural "jam" on the UDHR, a.k.a. Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Grassroots local event producers of the EMWC Peace Party Project can register their events on the Pathways to Peace/United Nations Peace Map for the International Day of Peace on September 21, as well as with the Earthdance Global Peace Party. Recordings will be collected on social media for international broadcast.

Each of the recordings can be used as a musical setting for a community reading of paraphrased articles from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). For choreographed or freestyle dance, a Hip Hop version featuring Austin Starchild includes a spoken reading of the 30 articles. A West African Highlife version featuring Pope Flyne includes a long break for groups of dancers to recite the articles themselves. The original Ballad version is suitable for house parties and religious performances such as Praise Dance. Yoga Flow Suite, which has been entered into this year's Grammy Awards, is a full-length album featuring vocalist Kimberly Haynes and David Vito Grigoli, for yoga teachers to use in setting intention for local and global peace. Finally, a five-movement Meditation on the musical theme has been released for contemplative and meditative community events and ceremonies. A PSA (Public Service Announcement) is also available to publicize all events using Every Man, Woman, and Child on tv, radio and podcast media.

Visit www.spiralingmusic.com/peaceday to get the music and guidelines for creating a movement- or meditation-based Peace Day event with your community. This year's Earthdance theme is "Collective Intelligence," and the Peace Day theme is "Climate Action for Peace." Human rights are fundamental to both of these themes, and Every Man, Woman and Child can be easily adapted and expressed creatively by teachers and performers for every community, as explained in the free guides provided on the website.

Composer and musical peace activist Merrill Collins created the Every Man, Woman and Child project when she was composer-in-residence at Pathways to Peace and co-director of their Children's Peace Education program in 1986-87. Pathways To Peace (PTP), an International organization with Consultative Status with the United Nations, and a UN-designated Peace Messenger Organization, partnered with the United Nations to inaugurate the Culture of Peace Initiative for the document's 40th anniversary in 1985. They have hosted the International Day of Peace on September 21st since 1982. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the U.N.'s Culture of Peace Initiative.

Every Man, Woman and Child, which won a Global Peace Song Award in 2016, was recognized by the UN in 1987 as the first grassroots arts expression of the UDHR after Collins performed it at the United Nations with children from Oakland, California through Pathways to Peace. Their presentation laid the groundwork for all further artistic expressions and paraphrasing of the UDHR, now the world's most translated document.

