Global Peace Movement Marks a Decade of the Citizen-led Peacebuilding Efforts

Peace events that commemorate citizen-led peacebuilding efforts for a decade are organized in 126 locations across 77 countries in May. On May 25, 5,000 participants were gathered at the Peace Gate of Seoul Olympic Park in South Korea, and other thousands of individuals around the world, including the United States, China, Japan, Australia, and Germany, are expected to join the events until the end of this month.

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Officially named "HWPL's 10th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace and the Peace Walk," the global events are held by an international NGO, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) affiliated with the United Nations Economic and Social Council with the joint auspices of public and private organizations in different countries.

A Korean War Veteran Presents a Plaque of Appreciation to Chairman Lee for His Work of Peace.

In the event, the "Joint Statement of the 10th Anniversary of the Declaration of World Peace" was unveiled, stating that the Declaration developed into the "Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War" (DPCW) which is based on principles of "democracy, justice, civil liberties and equality, religious freedom and responsibility." Furthermore, stating that the decade of peacebuilding achieved millions of participants joining inter-religious dialogues, peace education, advocacy of peace to national leaders, network of youth in over 120 countries.

Through the joint statement, HWPL and participating organizations affirmed their commitment to institutionalizing peace through international cooperation, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 16 "Peace, justice and strong institutions." They pledged to engage in mediation efforts, raising awareness and provide education in conflict areas, empower youth and women, promote best practices for the participation of civil society.

During the event in South Korea, member organizations of IPYG presented a certificate of appreciation to HWPL Chairman Man Hee Lee for his dedication and contributions to world peace. Additionally, participants had a moment of remembrance for soldiers sacrificed in wars, and certificates of appreciation were presented to Korean War veterans by HWPL Chairman Lee, who also served as a Korean War veteran.

HWPL announced its ambitious goal to garner the support of 10 million citizens through their signatures to advocate for the establishment of an international law for peace. Additionally, they have organized various overseas commemorative events aimed at fostering peace within local communities around the world. Membership registration, information about peace projects, and reading the full text of and supporting the DPCW are available on HWPL's official website at www.hwpl.kr.

