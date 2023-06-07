Global Peace Movement Marks a Decade of the Citizen-led Peacebuilding Efforts

News provided by

HWPL

07 Jun, 2023, 08:37 ET

 Peace events that commemorate citizen-led peacebuilding efforts for a decade are organized in 126 locations across 77 countries in May. On May 25, 5,000 participants were gathered at the Peace Gate of Seoul Olympic Park in South Korea, and other thousands of individuals around the world, including the United States, China, Japan, Australia, and Germany, are expected to join the events until the end of this month.

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Officially named "HWPL's 10th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace and the Peace Walk," the global events are held by an international NGO, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) affiliated with the United Nations Economic and Social Council with the joint auspices of public and private organizations in different countries.

Continue Reading
A Korean War Veteran Presents a Plaque of Appreciation to Chairman Lee for His Work of Peace.
A Korean War Veteran Presents a Plaque of Appreciation to Chairman Lee for His Work of Peace.

In the event, the "Joint Statement of the 10th Anniversary of the Declaration of World Peace" was unveiled, stating that the Declaration developed into the "Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War" (DPCW) which is based on principles of "democracy, justice, civil liberties and equality, religious freedom and responsibility." Furthermore, stating that the decade of peacebuilding achieved millions of participants joining inter-religious dialogues, peace education, advocacy of peace to national leaders, network of youth in over 120 countries.

Through the joint statement, HWPL and participating organizations affirmed their commitment to institutionalizing peace through international cooperation, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 16 "Peace, justice and strong institutions." They pledged to engage in mediation efforts, raising awareness and provide education in conflict areas, empower youth and women, promote best practices for the participation of civil society.

During the event in South Korea, member organizations of IPYG presented a certificate of appreciation to HWPL Chairman Man Hee Lee for his dedication and contributions to world peace. Additionally, participants had a moment of remembrance for soldiers sacrificed in wars, and certificates of appreciation were presented to Korean War veterans by HWPL Chairman Lee, who also served as a Korean War veteran.

HWPL announced its ambitious goal to garner the support of 10 million citizens through their signatures to advocate for the establishment of an international law for peace. Additionally, they have organized various overseas commemorative events aimed at fostering peace within local communities around the world. Membership registration, information about peace projects, and reading the full text of and supporting the DPCW are available on HWPL's official website at www.hwpl.kr.

Media Contact:
Shane Sanchez
909-979-1354
[email protected]

SOURCE HWPL

Also from this source

HWPL New York Branch Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Times Square

HWPL's 7th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.