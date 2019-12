Global Pearl Jewelry Market Study 2019: Forecasts Through 2020-2025 by Product Type, Form, Source, Distribution Channel, and Geography

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pearl Jewelry Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pearl Jewelry Market is Likely to Grow at a CAGR of Over 13% During the Period 2019-2025.

The stability in the global economic situation, resulting in the growth of disposable incomes, is driving the global pearl jewelry market. Moreover, the increasing female working population and the growing penetration of brands are contributing to the growth. The APAC region accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The saltwater pearl segment is observing growth due to the high demand for luxurious and high-quality ornaments.



A large-scale shift to the e-commerce platform is another major factor boosting the growth of the global pearl jewelry market. Consumers are becoming extremely comfortable shopping online. Major sellers are capitalizing on business opportunities by offering innovative strategies, ranging from personalization to curation to home trial options to address the consumers' concerns. The online fine jewelry sales accounted for approximately 4-5% of the global market and are projected to reach around 10% by 2020. The online segment, however, accounted for a larger share with approximately 10-15% share by 2020.



Market Dynamics



Growth Enablers

Influence of Celebrities & Changing Consumer Perception

Rising Number of Self-purchasing Female Consumers

Growth of Casualization in Office & Social Settings

Growth Restraints

Threat from Counterfeit Products & E-commerce Fraud

Delay in Marriages Hurting Jewelry Sales

Rising Average Price of Pearls

Opportunities & Trends

Growth of Computer Aided Technology in Jewelry Designing

Growing Online Retailing & Marketing Innovations

Rising Demand for Branded Jewelry

Market Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product types, form, source, distribution channels, and geography.



The growing production cost and declining supply have increased the price of freshwater pearls. The demand is expected to grow due to the increasing popularity of inexpensive pearl jewelry, especially among youth and first-time buyers. Saltwater pearls are expensive; hence, they are preferred by high-end consumers with greater disposable income. APAC accounts for the largest share, with China, Japan, and India emerging as the leading regions. However, the increasing water pollution and overharvesting of saltwater ornaments have declined the production, which, in turn, is increasing the average price across the globe.



The global gold jewelry demand has observed a decline in the last couple of years. The decrease can be mainly attributed to several regional challenges and global economic trends. The rise in gold prices is expected to emerge as a major challenge as middle-class consumers are less likely to purchase gold ornaments. However, retailers are implementing several new strategies, including offering heavy discounts on making charges and providing easy installments to improve the sales of gold pearl ornaments.



Gold pearl necklaces are more expensive than silver or other material types. However, the increasing acceptance of Tahitian pearl necklaces is expected to aid the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Saltwater necklaces accounted for the largest market share in 2019; however, the segment is expected to decline during the forecast period owing to the growing price and the increasing availability of high-quality freshwater pearls.



The diversity in design and quality with high-profit margins is expected to boost the demand for pearl earrings during the forecast period. Celebrities such as Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama have been spotted to wear these earrings, which have become a strong factor for their popularity and adoption. Designers are introducing trendy designs to enhance product appeal. The high demand from China, Japan, and India is primarily contributing to the growth of the market.



Insights by Geography



While the pearl jewelry market in developing economies is driven by the growth in the population, rise in household incomes, and change in lifestyles, developed economies are boosting the demand for luxury and fine designer ornaments. The region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising economic development, the growing middle-class population, and high net worth individuals, especially in China and India, have increased the demand for fine pearl jewelry. Europe is the second-largest market worldwide. The region is witnessing growth on account of increasing economic stability, the rising female working population, the increasing fashion consciousness, and the growing e-commerce retailing sectors.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Vendors are competing based on product designs, quality, and competitive pricing. Due to the highly competitive and volatile environment, future growth mainly depends on the ability to expect, gauge, and adapt to constantly changing fashion trends and successfully introduce new or improved products on time.

Global retailers are increasingly trying to integrate with more than one part of the supply chain. Vertical integration will allow the company to establish a competitive advantage while considerably lowering the cost of manufacturing and making business models more efficient and cost-effective. The market is highly dynamic and fast-growing. With the rising consequential changes in both consumer behavior and the industry, vendors are required to be responsive to changing trends and developments.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the pearl jewelry market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020-2025

Offers forecast and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020-2025

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Pearl Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Material Type

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Jewelry Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Influence of Celebrities & Changing Consumer Perception

8.1.2 Rising Number of Self-purchasing Female Consumers

8.1.3 Growth of Casualization in Office & Social Settings

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Threat from Counterfeit Products & E-commerce Fraud

8.2.2 Delay in Marriages Hurting Jewelry Sales

8.2.3 Rising Average Price of Pearls

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Growth of Computer Aided Technology in Jewelry Designing

8.3.2 Growing Online Retailing & Marketing Innovations

8.3.3 Rising Demand for Branded Jewelry



9 Global Pearl Jewelry Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 Pearl Jewelry Supply Chain

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Pearl Farming

10.1.2 Pearl Processing

10.1.3 Pearl Jewelry Manufacturing

10.1.4 Pearl Jewelry Wholesale

10.1.5 Pearl Jewelry Retailers

10.1.6 End-users/Buyers



11 By Pearl Type

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Freshwater Pearls

11.4 Saltwater Pearls



12 By Material

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Gold

12.4 Silver

12.5 Others



13 By Jewelry

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Necklaces

13.4 Rings

13.5 Earrings

13.6 Others



14 By Geography

14.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Overview



15 APAC



16 Europe



17 North America



18 Middle East & Africa



19 Latin America



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview



21 Key Company Profiles (Business Overview & Major Product Offerings)

21.1 TJC

21.2 Tiffany & Co.

21.3 Stewart Dawsons

21.4 Mikimoto

21.5 Misaki

21.6 Honora Pearls

21.7 Yvel

21.8 Joomi Lim

21.9 Dogeared

21.10 Carolee

21.11 Atelier Mon

21.12 Chandrani Pearls

21.13 Chow tai Fook

21.14 Tanishq

21.15 Tasaki

21.16 Majorica Pearl

21.17 The Pearl Source



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnya9u

