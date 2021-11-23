Global Pediatric Dental Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring 3M, Kinder Krowns and Sprig Oral Health Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pediatric Dental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Primary, Permanent), By Disease Type (Dental Caries, Enamel Disorders), By Procedure, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pediatric dental market size is expected to reach USD 14.13 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growth is attributed to the technological advancements in pediatric dental procedures. Moreover, an increasing number of oral health disorders is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.



According to the CDC, cavities are the most common chronic diseases of children in the U.S. Untreated cavities can cause infection and pain that lead to problems with speaking, learning, eating, and playing. 1 out of 5 children aged 5 to 11 years have at least one untreated decayed tooth that needs to be treated on time. Dental sealants can prevent cavities for a long time. Application of dental sealants on the chewing surface of the back teeth prevents 80% of cavities. Thus, the treatment by dental sealants is anticipated to boost the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the market growth.



The Urban Institute, in April 2021, stated many parents were delaying bringing their children to medical and dental clinics due to worries that children may be exposed to COVID-19. Parents with low-income households mostly avoided or delayed scheduling of dental appointments other than higher income. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to the shutdown of dental offices.



The possible application of 3D printing is still coming to light in the dental industry. The lab tool has shifted to implantology, general dentistry, prosthodontics and even to create custom devices to help dental patients with sleep apnea. This shift towards advanced treatment is anticipated to drive the market.



Pediatric Dental Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the primary segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2020 owing to the growing oral health problems

By procedure, the dental cleaning (prophylaxis) segment accounted for the largest share of over 30.0% in 2020 owing to the increasing number of dentists working in dental clinics and hospitals

In terms of disease type, dental caries accounted for the largest share of over 35.0% in 2020 owing to the increasing dental disorders and chronic health conditions

North America accounted for the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2020 owing to the presence of dominant market players and the high adoption rate of advanced medical technologies

