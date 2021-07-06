Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market By Service (Rehabilitation Therapy Services, Skilled Nursing Services and Personal Care Assistance), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market size is expected to reach $59.2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 7.5% CAGR.

Pediatric home health care refers to a medical service providing centers for children. This healthcare service offers therapy sessions mainly to children and families in a very calm and comfortable setting such as their home or school.



It is a preferred choice for children as it gives very similar surroundings to the child that they are used to. Thus, pediatric home health care helps children to improve their health conditions as well as it contribute to the overall growth of the child. Moreover, family is also present in the healthcare center for support.

The therapist in pediatric home health care observes the child by his day-today activities to notice improvement. When both mother and father are working and so, a family has busy schedules and less time to visit home healthcare on the daily basis. Thus, the therapists of home health care coordinate their visits that fit well with the family's timetable.



With the advancement in technology, the healthcare system has also improved. It has become possible for many infants and children who are suffering from any chronic or complex medical condition and need to have comprehensive care in their own homes.

The primary providers of pediatric home health care are mostly the registered nurses who work under the direct supervision of the child's doctor. Other health professionals like physical and occupational therapists, speech pathologists, medical social workers, nutritionists, licensed practical/vocational nurses, home health aides, and personal care aides can also work in pediatric home health care.



COVID-19 Impact



The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2019 has an adverse effect on the healthcare system. However, it has exhibited a mixed impact on the pediatric home healthcare market. The pediatric home healthcare market entails products and services and both have different effects.

Meeting the demands of medical treatment in the home during the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market for pediatric home healthcare services. The healthcare facility that can provide medications at home is the best solution during the pandemic as home healthcare reduces the frequency of visiting hospitals and thus, preventing the spread of the virus.



Service Outlook



Based on Service, the market is segmented into Rehabilitation Therapy Services, Skilled Nursing Services and Personal Care Assistance. The rehabilitation therapy services segment procured the highest revenue share of the market for pediatric home healthcare in 2020.

The segment is likely to show substantial growth over the forecast years. The increasing probability of premature infants suffering from neurological and muscular deficits is anticipated to drive the demand for rehabilitation therapy services in the coming years. The majority of service providers are nowadays offering numerous rehabilitation therapies for these kids.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The market for pediatric home healthcare in the Asia Pacific is likely to show lucrative growth during the forecast period. The adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare system in developing countries resulted in a significant increase in the survival expectancy of premature infants and neonates. However, these babies are at higher risk of developing neurological and other physical disorders that could require in-home pediatric care.

Recent Strategies deployed in Pediatric Home Healthcare Market



Nov-2020: BAYADA Home Health Care formed a joint venture with Baptist Health, the largest and most preferred health care provider in greater Jacksonville. This venture is expected to expand upon the services offered to the community by Baptist Home Health for decades. This joint venture, Baptist Home Health Care by BAYADA, is expected to have the capabilities to better serve patients at home, where they can recover & thrive best.



Jul-2020: BAYADA Home Health Care came into partnership with Universal Health Services. The companies is expected to form a joint venture and operate Home Health Care services, offering patients with high-quality in-home care services that include those who need help to recover from an illness, injury, or hospitalization.



Oct-2019: Aveanna Healthcare came into partnership with Netsmart, an American company that develops and sells health information technology. Under this partnership, Aveanna is expected to work with Netsmart to align more than 200 locations in 23 states in a single technology solution, which helps in substantial growth & scale and also maintaining the quality at the point of care.



Aug-2019: BAYADA Home Health Care announced the acquisition of Visiting Nurse Association Health Group. This acquisition will maintain VNA's joint ventures with huge academic health systems that showcase the increasing opportunity to expand home health & hospice care to accelerate access and continuity.



Apr-2019: BrightStar Care took over Sacramento's Harmony Home Care. With this acquisition, BrightStar Care is expected to maintain the same local objectives to high standards Harmony Home Care.



Feb-2019: BAYADA Home Health Care signed an agreement with AmeriHealth Caritas, a healthcare company. The agreement aimed to enhance patient health, decrease unnecessary costs, and support care at home.

Companies Profiled

Aveanna Healthcare LLC

DJK Home Healthcare LLC (Children's Home Healthcare)

BAYADA Home Health Care, Inc.

Tendercare Home Health Services, Inc.

Brightstar Care (Moving Health Home)

Pediatric Home Healthcare, LLC

EnViva Complex Care Limited (Complete Care Holdings Limited)

Interim HealthCare, Inc. (Caring Brands International)

eKidzCare

MGA Home Healthcare, LLC (Flexpoint Ford, LLC)

