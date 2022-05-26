Global Pediatric Imaging Technology Report 2022: Portable Mobile Imaging Devices, Technologies that Lower Dose Exposure, and the Use of AI and Gamification to Revolutionize the Market

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pediatric Imaging Technology Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study highlights market growth drivers and restraints and technology innovation in pediatric imaging devices.

The research service outlines important pediatric imaging innovation and developments. The technology scope covers pediatric X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and computed tomography (CT).



Imaging is an important element in the clinical evaluation of pediatric patients, and it helps in better diagnosis and treatment of different medical conditions. However, pediatric patients are more radiosensitive than adults, and excessive radiation exposure puts them at risk of developing cancer.

In addition, the imaging device settings used for adults cannot be used for pediatric patients. While several imaging devices focus on pediatric patients, the publisher identifies and analyzes the developments in the space that address current unmet needs such as radiation-free imaging; radiation adjustment based on the size of the pediatric patient; the need for patient transportation to the radiology department; and the need for disturbance (low noise)-free imaging devices.



The study also analyzes the competitive landscape; the key partnerships and collaborations; funding activities; and the patent landscape. It identifies important growth opportunities for market participants that they can leverage to gain business advantages.



The geographic scope is global; however, more weightage is given to the US market due to the significant activities observed in the area.



Key Questions This Study Answers:

What are the clinical needs in the pediatric imaging space? What are the market growth drivers and restraints?

What are the key innovations in X-ray, CT, and MRI technology? What does the application landscape look like in each of these imaging technologies?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which pediatric imaging devices received FDA approvals in 2020-2021?

What important partnerships and collaborations and funding activities have taken place in the recent past? What important pediatric imaging patents have been filed/published over the past 2 years?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Pediatric Imaging Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

Research Methodology

Pediatric Imaging Involves the Use of Low-radiation Doses to Examine Normalities and Abnormalities in Children

Pediatric Imaging - Technology Segmentation

Pediatric Imaging - Key Applications

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

The Use of Imaging Devices Primarily Designed for the Adult Population and the Transportation of Pediatric Patients to Radiology Departments are Major Challenges

Technology Innovation Should Focus on Radiation Exposure Reduction, Improved Diagnosis Accuracy, and Enhanced Pediatric Patient Experiences

3. Technology Segmentation - Pediatric X-ray Imaging

Pediatric X-ray Imaging: Fast and Comfortable Imaging Technology that Uses Small Doses of Ionizing Radiation to Generate Images of the Body

Mobile X-ray Systems and the Integration of AI Technology are Important Innovations in Pediatric X-ray Imaging

Important Design Innovation and the Integration of AI in Pediatric X-ray Imaging

X-ray is the First Imaging Technology Used to Detect Complications or Disorders in Pediatric Patients

US FDA Guidance Encourages Manufacturers to Consider Pediatric Patients' Safety While Designing X-ray Imaging Devices

US FDA Guidance Recommends the Enhancement of 510(k) Submissions for X-ray Systems by Mentioning the Details of Pediatric Patient Applications as Different Segments

4. Technology Segmentation - Pediatric Computed Tomography (CT) Imaging

Pediatric CT Imaging: Fast, Noninvasive, and Comfortable Imaging that Uses a Series of X-rays to Create High-quality Images of the Patient's Body

Innovative Pediatric CT Imaging Technologies Focus on the Reduction of Radiation and the Improvement of Image Quality

Key Innovation in Dose Reduction in Pediatric CT Imaging

Pediatric CT Imaging is Used to Obtain an In-depth Diagnosis of a Wide Range of Conditions Due to Injury or Illness

Healthcare Providers, CT Technologists & Device Manufacturers, and Medical & Government Organizations Should Take Equal Responsibility to Minimize CT Radiation in the Pediatric Patients

Long-term Measures will Encourage the Use of Selective Strategies and Boost Awareness in terms of Minimizing CT Radiation in Pediatric Imaging Procedures

European Guidelines Strongly Recommend the Use of DRLs For Pediatric Imaging Based on Patient Age, Size, or Weight

5. Technology Segmentation - Pediatric Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Pediatric MRI Technology: Uses Magnetic Fields and Radio Waves to Produce High-quality Images of the Inside of a Patient's Body

Innovation Focuses on the Development of Mobile Systems and the Enhancement of the Pediatric Patient Experience during Procedures

Key Innovation in Device Design in Pediatric MRI

Pediatric MRI is Used to Detect Abnormalities Related to the Brain, Spinal Cord, Chest, Lungs, Pelvic Region, and Skeleton

MRI Techniques Hold the Potential to Enhance Image Quality, Reduce Imaging Time, and Minimize Sedation Requirements

Fast MRI Techniques Such as Parallel Imaging and SMS Imaging Significantly Reduce Acquisition Time

6. Industry Assessment and Analysis

Pediatric Imaging is a Fragmented Market that Comprises Large Companies and Emerging Start-ups

Pediatric Imaging Competitive Landscape - Explanation

Companies Use Partnerships and Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions for Expansion, and Technology Development to Maintain a Competitive Edge

Recent Regulatory Approvals for Pediatric Imaging Devices

Partnerships and Collaborations will Increase the Availability of Imaging Devices and Improve Patient Experiences During Procedures

Technology Partnerships for AI Usage are Increasing, and They will Enhance the Interpretation of Images by Radiologists and Technicians

Key Funding Activity

Compact MRI Systems Increase Patient Comfort and Reduce Disturbances due to Noise and Patient Movement

Functional Neuroimaging Packages will Enable Noninvasive Neural Activity Recording

Portable and Compact Mobile X-ray Systems will Deliver High Performance

7. Patent Landscape

The Development of Imaging Device Components and the Integration of AI/ML are the Focus of Innovation

Key Patents

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Compact and Portable MRI Devices for the Bedside Imaging of Multiple Organs

Growth Opportunity 2: Teleradiology Solutions and Global Pediatric Imaging Networks for Remote Consultation and Knowledge Sharing

Growth Opportunity 3: AI-enabled Imaging Devices for Faster Image Interpretation to Reduce Pediatric Imaging Procedure Time

9. Next Steps

