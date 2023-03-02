Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report 2022: Expanding Public Adoption of Electric Vehicles Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market 2021-2031 by Charger Type, Application, EV Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global peer-to-peer (P2P) electric vehicle charging market will reach $803.1 million by 2031, growing by 21.6% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the expanding public adoption of electric vehicles and the subsequent spurring demand for EV charging infrastructure, government regulations and incentives for owning electric vehicles and the development of a supercharger network, the increase of domestic charging points, and the growing need among owners of electric vehicles to alleviate range anxiety.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global peer-to-peer (P2P) electric vehicle charging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global peer-to-peer (P2P) electric vehicle charging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Charger Type, Application, EV Type, and Region.



Based on Charger Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Level 1 P2P EV Charging

Level 2 P2P EV Charging

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Residential

Private Homes

Apartments

Commercial

Destination Charging Station

Fleet Charging Station

Workplace Charging Station

Other Commercial Applications

By EV Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Norway , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Spain , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Charger Type, Application and EV Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

AeroVironment, Inc.

Chargepoint Inc.

ClipperCreek Inc, Inc. (Enphase Energy, Inc.)

Enel X Italia Srl (Enel Group)

EV Meter

EVBox (Engie SA)

Greenlots

has - to - be gmbh

Innogy SE (E. ON SE)

Power Hero, Inc.

Webasto Group

