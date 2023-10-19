Global PEF Market Set for Robust 6.5% CAGR Growth by 2031, Fueled by Environmental Concerns and Regulatory Support

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Oct, 2023, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% by 2031. PEF is a bio-based polymer derived from plants that is 100% recyclable. It has the potential to replace conventional petroleum-based polymers like polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and is considered the next-generation polyester. PEF offers better barrier and mechanical properties compared to PET.

Market Drivers:

  1. Environmental Concerns: The growing environmental concerns related to reducing greenhouse gas emissions are driving the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials like PEF.
  2. Government Regulations: Stringent government regulations aimed at reducing the consumption of non-recyclable plastics are stimulating the market growth for PEF.
  3. Shift to Eco-Friendly Substitutes: There is a shifting trend towards the usage of eco-friendly substitutes for conventional plastics, further boosting the demand for PEF.

Market Challenges:

  1. Decrease in Crude Oil Prices: The decrease in crude oil prices can hinder the growth of the PEF market, as it may affect the competitiveness of bio-based materials.
  2. Raw Material Availability: The availability of raw materials for PEF production can pose a challenge to market growth.

Regional Outlook:

  1. Europe: Supportive government policies in Europe are contributing to market growth in the region.
  2. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the expanding packaging sector in countries like Malaysia, India, Singapore, Australia, and China.
  3. North America: North America is also projected to grow significantly, driven by stringent government regulations and increasing environmental concerns.

Market Segmentation:

The global PEF market is segmented based on application into:

  • Bottles
  • Packaging Product
  • Fibres and fibrous webs
  • Films
  • Others

Key Players in the PEF Market:

  • Novamont
  • Avantium Technologies B.V.
  • Danone S.A.
  • Toyobo Co., Ltd.
  • Canon, Inc.
  • Alpla
  • Evian
  • The Coca-Cola Company

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  1. What are the key factors impacting the growth of the PEF market?
  2. Where are the key investment opportunities in terms of product segments and geographies?
  3. What is the estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031?
  4. Which segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
  5. Which market segment holds the largest market share and why?
  6. Are low and middle-income economies investing in the PEF market?
  7. Which region is the largest market for PEF?
  8. What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets like Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa?
  9. What are the key trends driving the growth of the PEF market?
  10. Who are the key competitors, and what strategies are they employing to enhance their market presence in the global PEF market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i2s5f1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Sodium Borohydride Market Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2031, Driven by Versatile Applications in Pharmaceuticals and Beyond

Sodium Borohydride Market Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2031, Driven by Versatile Applications in Pharmaceuticals and Beyond

The "Sodium Borohydride Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and...
Latin America Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast Report 2023-2029:Rising Urban Population in Metropolises and Housing Deficit to Hike Elevator Demand

Latin America Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast Report 2023-2029:Rising Urban Population in Metropolises and Housing Deficit to Hike Elevator Demand

The "Latin America Elevator and Escalator Market - Size & Growth Forecast 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.