Global PEM Electrolyzer and MEA Component Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players 3M, Honda, Mitsubishi Chemical & Others

DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PEM Electrolyzer and MEA Component Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PEM electrolyzer (PEMEL) market should grow from $737.6 million in 2022 to $4.3 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.2% for the period of 2022-2027.



The PEMEL market for hydrogen fueling stations should grow from $370.0 million in 2022 to $3.5 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.9% for the period of 2022-2027.



The PEMEL market for the chemical industry should grow from $99.6 million in 2022 to $183.9 million by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% for the period 2022-2027.



Report Scope

This report briefly covers the leading electrolyzer technologies used in the water electrolysis process. It analyzes the PEMEL market and its regional and application segments. The report also includes an analysis of key components and their estimated and forecast markets by region.

The Report Includes

An overview of the global market for proton exchange membrane electrolyzer (PEMEL) and membrane electrode assembly (MEA) components and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales data) for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Evaluation and forecast the PEM Electrolyzer market size in value and volumetric means, and corresponding market share analysis segmented by type, component, application, and region

Identification of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of leading electrolyzer technologies for new and existing applications in hydrogen refueling stations, refineries, and the chemicals industry

Assessment of major driving factors, trends, opportunities and challenges in this innovation-driven market, with emphasis on recent developments in the PEM electrolyzer industry

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for PEMEL and MEA components used as hydrogen generation systems, their regional and application segments markets

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Electrolyzer Industry Overview

PEM Electrolyzer Market

Market for PEM Electrolyzer MEA Components

PEM Electrolyzer Market by Segment

Market Forecast

Electrolyzer Market

Chapter 4 Market and Technology Overview

Technical Overview

Electrolyzers

Key Components of Electrolyzers

Market Overview

Value Chain

Government Policies

Chapter 5 PEM Electrolyzer Components and Markets

Key Components

Membrane Electrode Assembly

Stack Assembly Lines

Catalyst Coated Membranes

Porous Transport Layer

Bipolar Plates

Economies of Scale

Key Materials in PEM Electrolyzers

Platinum

Iridium

Chapter 6 PEM Electrolyzer Market by Application

Hydrogen Fueling Stations

Chemical Industry

Refineries

Other Applications

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

War Analysis

Russia-Ukraine War

Tension Between China and Taiwan

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Large-Scale Orders and Installations



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

3M

Advent

Areva H2Gen (Acquired By GTT)

Asahi Kasei

Avcarb

Ballard Power Systems

BASF

Carbotech

Chemours Co.

Chengdu Vertex Industry Co. Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

Denora

Elogen (Acquired By GTT)

Erredue Spa

Freudenberg

Giner Elx (Acquired By Plug Power)

Green H2 Systems

Greenerity3 (Subsidiary Of Toray)

Hele Titanium

Heraeus

Hiat Ggmbh

Honda

Hyplat

Hytron

Igas Energy Plc

Ineos

Ion Power

IRD Fuel Technology

ITM Power

Johnson Matthey

Kobelco

Man Energy (H-Tec)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

NEL Hydrogen

Ohmium International

Peak Scientific

Plug Power Inc.

SGL Carbon

Siemens Energy

Solvay

Tanaka Precious Metals

Toray

Umicore

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tf0hw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets