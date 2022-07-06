Global PEM Electrolyzer and MEA Component Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players 3M, Honda, Mitsubishi Chemical & Others

Jul 06, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PEM Electrolyzer and MEA Component Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global PEM electrolyzer (PEMEL) market should grow from $737.6 million in 2022 to $4.3 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.2% for the period of 2022-2027.
The PEMEL market for hydrogen fueling stations should grow from $370.0 million in 2022 to $3.5 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.9% for the period of 2022-2027.
The PEMEL market for the chemical industry should grow from $99.6 million in 2022 to $183.9 million by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% for the period 2022-2027.
Report Scope
This report briefly covers the leading electrolyzer technologies used in the water electrolysis process. It analyzes the PEMEL market and its regional and application segments. The report also includes an analysis of key components and their estimated and forecast markets by region.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for proton exchange membrane electrolyzer (PEMEL) and membrane electrode assembly (MEA) components and related technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales data) for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Evaluation and forecast the PEM Electrolyzer market size in value and volumetric means, and corresponding market share analysis segmented by type, component, application, and region
- Identification of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of leading electrolyzer technologies for new and existing applications in hydrogen refueling stations, refineries, and the chemicals industry
- Assessment of major driving factors, trends, opportunities and challenges in this innovation-driven market, with emphasis on recent developments in the PEM electrolyzer industry
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for PEMEL and MEA components used as hydrogen generation systems, their regional and application segments markets
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Electrolyzer Industry Overview
- PEM Electrolyzer Market
- Market for PEM Electrolyzer MEA Components
- PEM Electrolyzer Market by Segment
- Market Forecast
- Electrolyzer Market
Chapter 4 Market and Technology Overview
- Technical Overview
- Electrolyzers
- Key Components of Electrolyzers
- Market Overview
- Value Chain
- Government Policies
Chapter 5 PEM Electrolyzer Components and Markets
- Key Components
- Membrane Electrode Assembly
- Stack Assembly Lines
- Catalyst Coated Membranes
- Porous Transport Layer
- Bipolar Plates
- Economies of Scale
- Key Materials in PEM Electrolyzers
- Platinum
- Iridium
Chapter 6 PEM Electrolyzer Market by Application
- Hydrogen Fueling Stations
- Chemical Industry
- Refineries
- Other Applications
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- War Analysis
- Russia-Ukraine War
- Tension Between China and Taiwan
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Large-Scale Orders and Installations
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Advent
- Areva H2Gen (Acquired By GTT)
- Asahi Kasei
- Avcarb
- Ballard Power Systems
- BASF
- Carbotech
- Chemours Co.
- Chengdu Vertex Industry Co. Ltd.
- Cummins Inc.
- Denora
- Elogen (Acquired By GTT)
- Erredue Spa
- Freudenberg
- Giner Elx (Acquired By Plug Power)
- Green H2 Systems
- Greenerity3 (Subsidiary Of Toray)
- Hele Titanium
- Heraeus
- Hiat Ggmbh
- Honda
- Hyplat
- Hytron
- Igas Energy Plc
- Ineos
- Ion Power
- IRD Fuel Technology
- ITM Power
- Johnson Matthey
- Kobelco
- Man Energy (H-Tec)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- NEL Hydrogen
- Ohmium International
- Peak Scientific
- Plug Power Inc.
- SGL Carbon
- Siemens Energy
- Solvay
- Tanaka Precious Metals
- Toray
- Umicore
- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tf0hw
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article