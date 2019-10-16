Global Pentaerythritol Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 18:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentaerythritol market worldwide is projected to grow by 185.9 Thousand Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%. Alkyd Paints, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 260.6 Thousand Tons by the year 2025, Alkyd Paints will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817784/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 6.7 Thousand Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 5.5 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Alkyd Paints will reach a market size of 13.7 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 52.6 Thousand Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Ercros SA; Merck KGaA; Perstorp Holding AB
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817784/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pentaerythritol Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pentaerythritol Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Pentaerythritol Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Pentaerythritol Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Alkyd Paints (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Alkyd Paints (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Alkyd Paints (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Alkyd Inks (Application) Worldwide Sales in Tons by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Alkyd Inks (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Alkyd Inks (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Plasticizers (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Plasticizers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Plasticizers (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Pentaerythritol Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Pentaerythritol Latent Demand Forecasts
in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Pentaerythritol Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in Tons for 2009-2017
Table 21: Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Pentaerythritol Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Pentaerythritol Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Pentaerythritol in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Japanese Pentaerythritol Market in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 27: Pentaerythritol Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Pentaerythritol in Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Pentaerythritol Market Review in China in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Pentaerythritol Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Pentaerythritol Market Demand Scenario in
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Pentaerythritol Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Pentaerythritol Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Pentaerythritol Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 35: Pentaerythritol Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Pentaerythritol Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Pentaerythritol Historic Market Review in Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Pentaerythritol Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: German Pentaerythritol Market in Retrospect in Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Pentaerythritol Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Pentaerythritol in Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Pentaerythritol Market Review in Italy in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Pentaerythritol in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Pentaerythritol Market in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Pentaerythritol Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Pentaerythritol Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Pentaerythritol Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 51: Spanish Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Pentaerythritol Latent Demand Forecasts in
Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Pentaerythritol Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in Tons for 2009-2017
Table 54: Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Pentaerythritol Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Pentaerythritol Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Pentaerythritol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Pentaerythritol Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Pentaerythritol Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Pentaerythritol Historic Market Review
in Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Pentaerythritol Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Pentaerythritol Market in Retrospect in
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Pentaerythritol Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Pentaerythritol Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Pentaerythritol Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 69: Indian Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Pentaerythritol Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Pentaerythritol Historic Market Analysis
in Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Pentaerythritol Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Pentaerythritol in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pentaerythritol Market in Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Pentaerythritol Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Pentaerythritol Market Trends by
Region/Country in Tons: 2018-2025
Table 77: Pentaerythritol Market in Latin America in Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Pentaerythritol Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Pentaerythritol in Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Pentaerythritol Market Review in Latin America in
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Pentaerythritol Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Pentaerythritol Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Pentaerythritol Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Pentaerythritol Historic Market Review in
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Pentaerythritol Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Pentaerythritol Market in Retrospect in Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Pentaerythritol Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Pentaerythritol Latent Demand
Forecasts in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Pentaerythritol Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in Tons for 2009-2017
Table 93: Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Pentaerythritol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Pentaerythritol Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Tons: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Pentaerythritol Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Pentaerythritol Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Pentaerythritol Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Pentaerythritol in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Iranian Pentaerythritol Market in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Pentaerythritol Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Pentaerythritol Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Pentaerythritol Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Pentaerythritol in Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Pentaerythritol Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Pentaerythritol Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Pentaerythritol Historic Market
Analysis in Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Pentaerythritol Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Pentaerythritol Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Pentaerythritol Market in
Retrospect in Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Pentaerythritol Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Pentaerythritol Latent Demand Forecasts in
Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Pentaerythritol Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in Tons for 2009-2017
Table 117: Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ERCROS SA
MERCK KGAA
PERSTORP HOLDING AB
ASIAN PAINTS LTD.
KOEI CHEMICAL
CELANESE CORPORATION
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817784/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article