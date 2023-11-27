Global Pentamethylene Diisocyanate (PDI) Market Report 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Pentamethylene Diisocyanate (PDI) 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Pentamethylene Diisocyanate (PDI) 2024-2034 profiles all major PDI producers including BASF, Evonik, Vencorex, Asahi Kasei, Covestro, Wanhua Chemical and others. It provides detailed market segmentations including regional and end-use industry demand analysis and forecasts. Supply chain dynamics, procurement trends and pricing forecasts are provided.

Pentamethylene diisocyanate (PDI) is is a key intermediate for high-performance polyurethane products across a diverse set of industries. It possesses low viscosity liquid at room temperature and reacts with polyols to form polyurethanes.

PDI provides flexibility, durability and weather resistance for applications including Polyurethane coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers; Flexible foam for furniture and bedding; and Automotive interiors and paints. Construction, furniture and automotive are major end use segments and there is an increasing shift towards bio-based production

This in-depth market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Pentamethylene Diisocyanate (PDI) market. It outlines the key drivers fueling PDI demand, major production methods, applications across polyurethane coatings, flexible foams, adhesives and elastomers, regulatory landscape, sustainability initiatives, competitive environment, end-use industry trends, and future growth projections through 2034.

The report also includes 30 charts, tables and info graphics analyzing global PDI volumes, revenues, growth trends, competitive landscape, emerging applications, green chemistry advances and strategic recommendations.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • BASF
  • Evonik
  • Vencorex
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Covestro
  • Wanhua Chemical

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 Overview of PDI
2.2 The Global Polyurethanes (PUs) Market
2.3 Production
2.3.1 Production processes
2.3.2 Global production capacity
2.4 Regulatory Landscape
2.5 Sustainability & Green Chemistry
2.5.1 Bio-based pentamethylene diisocyanate
2.5.1.1 Feedstocks
2.6 Emerging Applications
2.7 Procurement & Pricing Trends
2.8 SWOT analysis
2.9 Growth Opportunities

3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1 Market demand drivers
3.2 Applications
3.2.1 Polyurethane coatings
3.2.2 Flexible foam
3.2.3 Adhesives and sealants
3.2.4 Elastomers
3.3 Competitive Landscape
3.4 Main players
3.5 End-use Industries
3.5.1 Furniture
3.5.1.1 Market drivers and trends
3.5.1.2 Applications
3.5.2 Automotive
3.5.3 Construction
3.5.4 Packaging
3.5.5 Textiles
3.5.6 Electronics
3.5.7 Other markets
3.6 Global market revenues 2018-2034
3.6.1 Tons
3.6.2 By end-use market
3.6.3 By region
3.6.3.1 North America
3.6.3.2 Europe
3.6.3.3 Asia Pacific
3.6.3.4 Rest of World
3.7 Market Outlook
3.8 Market challenges

4 PRODUCER PROFILES (12 company profiles)

5 REFERENCES

