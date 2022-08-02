Global PEO and Employer of Record Leader INS Global Launches New Site

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INS Global, a leading international Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and Employer of Record (EOR) services provider, offering technology-based global employment outsourcing solutions worldwide, has announced the launch of their new website to better support companies wishing to expand their operations overseas.

The new INS Global website will better guide companies towards the resources they need when considering global expansion via international growth and expansion options, such as Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services, Employer of Record (EOR), payroll and tax solutions, and more. The new site will also feature an expanded range of guides offering up-to-date information on business practices and requirements in regions worldwide.

INS Global founder and Managing Director Wei Hsu explained that the new site represents the next step in a grand global ideal. "Our goals for the new version of the site are to represent our vision of thought leadership within the HR outsourcing industry and a dedication to digital innovation. We know that our partners now expect online platforms to match the needs of today's digital offices, and now we can fully provide for their requirements."

The new site features a range of services designed to improve the user experience, such as The Expansion Journal, a constantly updating digital repository of tools and information available to companies seeking to expand to a multitude of different countries. The site also features news of upcoming global online and offline events to simplify how companies find opportunities to collaborate.

"As our client base has globalized since our foundation in 2006," said Wei, "we have adapted the information and services available on our online platform. Our new site includes critical information for companies in key global markets. Additionally, for the first time, we will offer language options in Japanese and Korean."

Through this latest iteration of its digital presence and the opening of new offices in the US and Europe, INS Global is announcing its next steps toward providing 24/7 support and services to customers wherever and whenever they need them.

INS Global is a technology-driven international PEO and Employer of Record offering innovative global employment solutions to more than 80 countries worldwide. For over 15 years, we have provided vital support and guidance to companies around the world, assisting them in expanding efficiently, aggressively, and fearlessly.

We are proud to give our clients access to customized solutions in recruitment, employment outsourcing, payroll support systems, and overseas compliance assurance.

To learn more or schedule a consultation with one of our expert expansion advisors at your convenience, contact us today at https://ins-globalconsulting.com/contact/.

