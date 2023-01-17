Global People Analytics Leader Visier Ranks First In Customer Satisfaction and User Experience by Leading HR Tech Market Survey

Visier outperforms all other competitors by a wide margin in the 25th annual Sapient Insights HR Systems Survey

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, today announced it was ranked as the number one HR Analytics vendor in both customer satisfaction and user experience in the Sapient Insights Group 2022–2023 HR Systems Survey White Paper, 25th Annual Edition.

The survey results highlight Visier as the only vendor to score over four points on a five-point likert scale, outperforming all the other vendors by a wide margin. Of the top five vendors in the space, Visier outperformed in both metrics, securing the top spot against organizations like Anaplan, Tableau, Workday, UKG and Qualtrics.

"This is a proud moment for Visier, showcasing the hard work our team has invested in providing our customers the most valuable people analytics platform on the market," said Ryan Wong, CEO and co-founder of Visier. "These results validate the feedback we receive from our customers regularly, but it is certainly never taken for granted. Every single day, we're committed to ensuring we're delivering the best innovations and experience to our customers."

According to the Sapient report, "Visier has worked hard over the last few years to create a complete HR Analytics and Planning platform, adding functionality in data mapping, visualization, and benchmarking … This year Visier not only took the leadership spot in both user experience and vendor satisfaction scores, but also achieved a considerable gap between their ratings and the next solutions. Our take on this is that Visier has been investing heavily in creating interfaces that make sense to all levels of HR and operations, simplifying their solution for Mid-Market and even SMB users accessing their Embedded solutions, and continuing to invest in multiple levels of customer service that is helping customers focus on the use of the data over simple reporting."

The 25th Annual HR Systems Survey was conducted from May 9th through July 15th, 2022. This year's research analysis is based on 2,515 unique organizations representing a total workforce of 37 million employees and contingent workers.

A free copy of the Sapient Report can be downloaded here .

To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com .

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and workforce planning solutionsa, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 25,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

SOURCE Visier