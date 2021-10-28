Global People Analytics Markets Outlook Report 2021: Market was Valued at $2.03 Billion in 2020 and is Expected to Reach $4.24 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 13.08%

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "People Analytics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The people analytics market was valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.24 billion by growing at a CAGR of 13.08 % during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for workforce optimization solutions is driving the growth of the people analytics solutions market around the globe due to the growing demand for expertise in new fields and the growing shortage of skilled workers. Small businesses may benefit from using it to keep up with rivals' pace. The emerging trends such as AI, developments of new technologies, raising awareness of the cloud and its benefits, and maturing business models are projected to support the growth.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Some of the prominent trends influencing the global people analytics market are innovation, technology, marketing, price wars, and others. SMEs' demand for HR analytics solutions is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.52% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-users, the telecom & IT is the leading segment holding the market share of 23.13%, while BFSI is expected to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 16.29% during the forecast period. Workforce analytics vendors have a huge opportunity to expand in the Asia Pacific region due to the expansion of manufacturing in China and the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in countries such as China, India, and others.

The market for HR analytics is slowly shifting from being concentrated with Vieser enjoying a significant share of the global people analytics industry to becoming a fragmented one with several independent vendors entering the market.

PEOPLE ANALYTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

PEOPLE ANALYTICS MARKET SEGMENTS

People analytics software is used to streamline processes in retail, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, manufacturing, energy & utilities, entertainment, oil & gas, hospitality, automotive, logistics, information technology & telecom, education, and healthcare. HR analytics software across the world is assisting firms in establishing a personalized employee experience. As a result, demand for people analytics software has increased.

SMEs held a low share of the workforce analytics market in 2020 but are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.76% during the forecast period due to the growing SMEs across countries and the continuous requirement of minimizing expenses to earn high margins. Due to a lack of resources, SMEs try to look for cost-effective solutions and enhance their productivity.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America: The region was severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which fueled HR activities in the industry and led to higher adoption of people analytics. North America held the highest share in the global HR analytics market in 2020. The presence of better technology infrastructure supports the growth of HR analytics in the region.



Europe: The second highest share in Europe is owed to the presence of several big companies such as Volkswagen, Daimler, EXOR Group, Allianz, Prudential, and others. People analytics solutions are highly penetrated in the region is due to various prominent reasons, including a large employee base, improved productivity, and extensive business processes, which is boosting the HR analytics industry in the region.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The key players in the HR analytics industry are IBM, Koch Industries, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle, Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), and SAP.

Vendors must focus on meeting the end-user requirements. Product customization could prove an effective way to expand the consumer base and increase market shares.

Key Vendors

IBM

Koch Industries

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle

Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG)

SAP

Workday

Other Prominent Vendors

Sage Group

Sisense

Talentsoft

Visier

Zoho Corporation

Tableau Software

GainInsights

Asure

Beeline

ConveyIQ by Entelo

Ellucian Company

Genesys

Paycor

Reflexis Systems

TrustSphere

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpx4xb

