Global People Counting System Markets, 2024 by Type, Technology, Offering, End-User - Focus on Retail Stores, Supermarkets, Shopping Malls, Transportation
Oct 07, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "People Counting System Market by Type (Unidirectional, Bidirectional), Technology (Infrared Beam, Thermal Imaging, Video-Based), Offering, End-User (Retail Stores, Supermarkets, Shopping Malls, Transportation), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The people counting system market was valued at USD 700 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,275 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2024.
Technological advancements in the retail industry is a major driving factor for the people counting system market growth. Opportunities for the manufacturers in the people counting system market include advancements in new technologies such as 4D video-based people counting systems and emerging opportunities in the APAC region due to the high adoption of people counting and tracking technology in different end-users such as transportation, corporate, and hospitality. However, the rapid increase in the eCommerce industry is hindering the growth of the market.
A people counting system is a device that accurately measures the number of visitors in retail stores, shopping malls, corporate offices, event centers, banking and financial institutes, and other physical locations. The collected people count data helps end-users to predict the visitor's behavior in a physical space, determine visitor frequency and buying patterns, and to measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. A few of the prominent technologies used in people counting systems are an infrared beam, thermal imaging, video-based, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and pressure sensing mats.
The people counting system market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, offering, end-user, and region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in People Counting System Market
4.2 Market, By Country
4.3 Market, By Technology
4.4 Market, By End User and Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Ongoing Technological Advancements in Retail Industry
5.2.1.2 Rising Concerns for Safety and Security at Public Places
5.2.1.3 Growing Need for People Counting Systems in Hospitality, Sports and Entertainment Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Rapid Increase in the E-Commerce Industry
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Inclination Toward Deploying Technologically Advanced People Counting Systems
5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for People Counting Systems in APAC
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Reliable Results From Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-Based People Counting Systems
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 People Counting System Value Chain
6 People Counting System Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Unidirectional
6.2.1 Features Such as Low Cost and Durability Sustain Growth of Unidirectional People Counting Systems
6.3 Bidirectional
6.3.1 Bidirectional People Counters Lead Market, in Terms of Size and CAGR, Due to High Adoption in Retail Stores, Supermarkets, and Corporate Offices
7 People Counting System Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Infrared Beam
7.2.1 Demand for Infrared Beam-Based People Counting Systems is on Rising Owing to Their Low Cost
7.3 Thermal Imaging
7.3.1 Thermal Imaging-Based People Counting Systems are in Demand Owing to Their Capability to Operate in Dark Environments
7.4 Video-Based Technology
7.4.1 2D
7.4.1.1 Low Cost and Easy Installation Drive Growth of 2D Video-Based People Counting Systems
7.4.2 3D
7.4.2.1 High Accuracy and Compatibility With Wi-Fi Technology Spur Growth of 3D Video-Based People Counting Systems
7.4.3 4D
7.4.3.1 Technological Advancements in People Counting and Tracking Systems Accelerate Growth of 4D Video-Based People Counting Devices
7.5 Others
7.5.1 High Adoption of Other Technologies Along With 3D and 4D Video-Based to Spur Growth of Market
8 People Counting System Market, By Offering
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Thermal Cameras
8.2.1.1 Ability to Operate in Dark Areas With High Accuracy
8.2.2 Infrared Sensors
8.2.2.1 Durable and Ease of Installation
8.2.3 Fixed Cameras
8.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Accuracy and Data Retrieval
8.2.4 Fixed Dome Cameras
8.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Capturing Entire Physical Location of Airports, Libraries, and Museums
8.2.5 Pan-Tilt-Zoom Cameras
8.2.5.1 Ability to Change Viewing Angle Along With Wide Viewing Range
8.3 Software
8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Real-Time Visitor Traffic Analysis and Footfall Activity in Retail Stores, Museums, Libraries, and Sporting Venues Spur Growth of Software in People Counting Market
9 Types of People Counting Systems Based on Mounting Platform
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ceiling
9.3 Wall
9.4 Floor
10 People Counting System Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Retail Stores, Supermarkets, and Shopping Malls
10.2.1 Increasing Adoption of People Counting Systems in Retail Stores, Supermarkets, and Shopping Malls to Meet Demand for Understanding Consumer Behaviour
10.3 Transportation
10.3.1 Elevating Adoption of People Counting Systems in Fleet Management Fuel Market for Transportation
10.4 Corporate
10.4.1 Ongoing Demand for People Counting Systems in Libraries, Colleges, and Universities Spur Growth of Market for Corporate
10.5 Hospitality
10.5.1 Market for Hospitality Sector is Driven By Surging Demand for Enhanced Security and Heat Map Analysis
10.6 Banking and Financial Institutes
10.6.1 Need for Better Customer Experience Spurs Growth of Market in Banking and Financial Institutes
10.7 Healthcare
10.7.1 Increasing Need for Staff Optimization Drives Market in Healthcare Sector
10.8 Sports and Entertainment
10.8.1 Rising Safety Concerns and Growing Adoption of Queue Management Systems Spur Demand for People Counting Systems in Sports and Entertainment
10.9 Others
10.9.1 Market Growth is Driven By Increasing Adoption of People Counting Systems in Churches, Mosques, and Temples
11 People Counting System Market, By Geography
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Product Launches and Developments
12.3.2 Partnerships, Mergers, Contracts and Collaborations
12.3.3 Acquisitions and Expansions
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.4.1 Visionary Leaders
12.4.2 Innovators
12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.4.4 Emerging Players
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Axis Communications
13.1.2 HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH
13.1.3 Infrared Integrated Systems (IRISYS)
13.1.4 RetailNext
13.1.5 Shoppertrak
13.1.6 Eurotech
13.1.7 Axiomatic Technology
13.1.8 CountWise
13.1.9 Dilax Intelcom GmbH
13.1.10 IEE S.A.
13.2 Other Key Players
13.2.1 Sensmax
13.2.2 V-Count
13.2.3 Xovis AG
13.2.4 Iris GmbH
13.2.5 Flir Systems
13.2.6 Sensoruce
13.2.7 Density
13.2.8 Vivotek
13.2.9 Clever Device
13.2.10 Infodev Electronic Designers International
13.2.11 Traf-Sys
