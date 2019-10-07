Global People Counting System Markets, 2024 by Type, Technology, Offering, End-User - Focus on Retail Stores, Supermarkets, Shopping Malls, Transportation

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "People Counting System Market by Type (Unidirectional, Bidirectional), Technology (Infrared Beam, Thermal Imaging, Video-Based), Offering, End-User (Retail Stores, Supermarkets, Shopping Malls, Transportation), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The people counting system market was valued at USD 700 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,275 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2024.



Technological advancements in the retail industry is a major driving factor for the people counting system market growth. Opportunities for the manufacturers in the people counting system market include advancements in new technologies such as 4D video-based people counting systems and emerging opportunities in the APAC region due to the high adoption of people counting and tracking technology in different end-users such as transportation, corporate, and hospitality. However, the rapid increase in the eCommerce industry is hindering the growth of the market.



A people counting system is a device that accurately measures the number of visitors in retail stores, shopping malls, corporate offices, event centers, banking and financial institutes, and other physical locations. The collected people count data helps end-users to predict the visitor's behavior in a physical space, determine visitor frequency and buying patterns, and to measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. A few of the prominent technologies used in people counting systems are an infrared beam, thermal imaging, video-based, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and pressure sensing mats.

The people counting system market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, offering, end-user, and region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in People Counting System Market

4.2 Market, By Country

4.3 Market, By Technology

4.4 Market, By End User and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Ongoing Technological Advancements in Retail Industry

5.2.1.2 Rising Concerns for Safety and Security at Public Places

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for People Counting Systems in Hospitality, Sports and Entertainment Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rapid Increase in the E-Commerce Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Inclination Toward Deploying Technologically Advanced People Counting Systems

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for People Counting Systems in APAC

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Reliable Results From Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-Based People Counting Systems

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 People Counting System Value Chain



6 People Counting System Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Unidirectional

6.2.1 Features Such as Low Cost and Durability Sustain Growth of Unidirectional People Counting Systems

6.3 Bidirectional

6.3.1 Bidirectional People Counters Lead Market, in Terms of Size and CAGR, Due to High Adoption in Retail Stores, Supermarkets, and Corporate Offices



7 People Counting System Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infrared Beam

7.2.1 Demand for Infrared Beam-Based People Counting Systems is on Rising Owing to Their Low Cost

7.3 Thermal Imaging

7.3.1 Thermal Imaging-Based People Counting Systems are in Demand Owing to Their Capability to Operate in Dark Environments

7.4 Video-Based Technology

7.4.1 2D

7.4.1.1 Low Cost and Easy Installation Drive Growth of 2D Video-Based People Counting Systems

7.4.2 3D

7.4.2.1 High Accuracy and Compatibility With Wi-Fi Technology Spur Growth of 3D Video-Based People Counting Systems

7.4.3 4D

7.4.3.1 Technological Advancements in People Counting and Tracking Systems Accelerate Growth of 4D Video-Based People Counting Devices

7.5 Others

7.5.1 High Adoption of Other Technologies Along With 3D and 4D Video-Based to Spur Growth of Market



8 People Counting System Market, By Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Thermal Cameras

8.2.1.1 Ability to Operate in Dark Areas With High Accuracy

8.2.2 Infrared Sensors

8.2.2.1 Durable and Ease of Installation

8.2.3 Fixed Cameras

8.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Accuracy and Data Retrieval

8.2.4 Fixed Dome Cameras

8.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Capturing Entire Physical Location of Airports, Libraries, and Museums

8.2.5 Pan-Tilt-Zoom Cameras

8.2.5.1 Ability to Change Viewing Angle Along With Wide Viewing Range

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Real-Time Visitor Traffic Analysis and Footfall Activity in Retail Stores, Museums, Libraries, and Sporting Venues Spur Growth of Software in People Counting Market



9 Types of People Counting Systems Based on Mounting Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ceiling

9.3 Wall

9.4 Floor



10 People Counting System Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retail Stores, Supermarkets, and Shopping Malls

10.2.1 Increasing Adoption of People Counting Systems in Retail Stores, Supermarkets, and Shopping Malls to Meet Demand for Understanding Consumer Behaviour

10.3 Transportation

10.3.1 Elevating Adoption of People Counting Systems in Fleet Management Fuel Market for Transportation

10.4 Corporate

10.4.1 Ongoing Demand for People Counting Systems in Libraries, Colleges, and Universities Spur Growth of Market for Corporate

10.5 Hospitality

10.5.1 Market for Hospitality Sector is Driven By Surging Demand for Enhanced Security and Heat Map Analysis

10.6 Banking and Financial Institutes

10.6.1 Need for Better Customer Experience Spurs Growth of Market in Banking and Financial Institutes

10.7 Healthcare

10.7.1 Increasing Need for Staff Optimization Drives Market in Healthcare Sector

10.8 Sports and Entertainment

10.8.1 Rising Safety Concerns and Growing Adoption of Queue Management Systems Spur Demand for People Counting Systems in Sports and Entertainment

10.9 Others

10.9.1 Market Growth is Driven By Increasing Adoption of People Counting Systems in Churches, Mosques, and Temples



11 People Counting System Market, By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

12.3.2 Partnerships, Mergers, Contracts and Collaborations

12.3.3 Acquisitions and Expansions

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Players



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Axis Communications

13.1.2 HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

13.1.3 Infrared Integrated Systems (IRISYS)

13.1.4 RetailNext

13.1.5 Shoppertrak

13.1.6 Eurotech

13.1.7 Axiomatic Technology

13.1.8 CountWise

13.1.9 Dilax Intelcom GmbH

13.1.10 IEE S.A.

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Sensmax

13.2.2 V-Count

13.2.3 Xovis AG

13.2.4 Iris GmbH

13.2.5 Flir Systems

13.2.6 Sensoruce

13.2.7 Density

13.2.8 Vivotek

13.2.9 Clever Device

13.2.10 Infodev Electronic Designers International

13.2.11 Traf-Sys



