Global Pepper Markets Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights, 2007-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World - Pepper - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pepper market revenue in 2018 is estimated at $4.1B, a decrease of -1.7% y-o-y

This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). In general, pepper consumption continues to indicate a strong expansion. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when the market value increased by 26% against the previous year. The global pepper consumption peaked at $4.2B in 2017, and then declined slightly in the following year.



Consumption By Country



The countries with the highest volumes of pepper consumption in 2018 were Viet Nam (166K tonnes), India (86K tonnes) and the U.S. (68K tonnes), with a combined 41% share of global consumption. These countries were followed by Bulgaria, Indonesia, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and the UK, which together accounted for a further 33%.



In value terms, Viet Nam ($904M), India ($506M) and the U.S. ($374M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2018, with a combined 43% share of the global market. These countries were followed by Indonesia, Singapore, China, Malaysia, Bulgaria, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Germany and the UK, which together accounted for a further 33%.



The countries with the highest levels of pepper per capita consumption in 2018 were Bulgaria (7,641 kg per 1000 persons), Singapore (5,288 kg per 1000 persons) and Viet Nam (1,724 kg per 1000 persons).



Market Forecast 2019-2025



Driven by increasing demand for pepper worldwide, the market is expected to continue an upward consumption trend over the next seven-year period. Market performance is forecast to decelerate, expanding with an anticipated CAGR of +1.2% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to bring the market volume to 840K tonnes by the end of 2025.



Production 2007-2018



In 2018, the amount of pepper produced worldwide stood at 752K tonnes, jumping by 5.1% against the previous year. In general, the total output indicated a conspicuous expansion from 2007 to 2018: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.2% over the last eleven years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, pepper production increased by +55.4% against 2012 indices. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2016 with an increase of 11% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global pepper production reached its maximum volume in 2018 and is likely to continue its growth in the immediate term. The general positive trend in terms of pepper output was largely conditioned by a tangible increase of the harvested area and a resilient expansion in yield figures.



In value terms, pepper production totaled $3.8B in 2018 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, pepper production continues to indicate a remarkable increase. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 when production volume increased by 47% against the previous year. The global pepper production peaked at $4.6B in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2018, production remained at a lower figure.



Harvested Area 2007-2018



In 2018, approx. 570K ha of pepper were harvested worldwide; stabilizing at the previous year. Overall, the pepper harvested area, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2009 when harvested area increased by 8% against the previous year. The global pepper harvested area peaked at 622K ha in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2018, harvested area failed to regain its momentum.



Yield 2007-2018



Global average pepper yield amounted to 1.3 tonne per ha in 2018, surging by 4.8% against the previous year. In general, the yield indicated prominent growth from 2007 to 2018: its figure increased at an average annual rate of +4.0% over the last eleven-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, pepper yield increased by +53.3% against 2012 indices. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2013 with an increase of 22% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the average pepper yield attained its maximum level in 2018 and is likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.



Exports 2007-2018



Global exports totaled 392K tonnes in 2018, picking up by 6.5% against the previous year. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.1% from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2015 with an increase of 7.9% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global pepper exports attained their maximum at 398K tonnes in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2018, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.



In value terms, pepper exports stood at $2B in 2018. Over the period under review, pepper exports continue to indicate strong growth. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of 43% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global pepper exports reached their peak figure at $3.4B in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2018, exports failed to regain their momentum.



Imports 2007-2018



Global imports totaled 414K tonnes in 2018, picking up by 8.6% against the previous year. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.9% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being observed in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when imports increased by 9.8% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global pepper imports attained their maximum in 2018 and are likely to see steady growth in the near future.



In value terms, pepper imports amounted to $2.1B in 2018. Overall, pepper imports continue to indicate a strong expansion. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 when imports increased by 41% year-to-year. The global imports peaked at $3.3B in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2018, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Making Data-Driven Decisions To Grow Your Business

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology And Ai Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For Your Business

1.4 Glossary And Specific Terms



2. Executive Summary

A Quick Overview Of Market Performance

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends



3. Market Overview

Understanding The Current State Of The Market And Its Prospects

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Consumption By Country

3.3 Market Forecast To 2025



4. Most Promising Products

Finding New Products To Diversify Your Business

4.1 Top Products To Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products Worldwide

4.3 Most Consumed Product Worldwide

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product For Export



5. Most Promising Supplying Countries Choosing The Best Countries To Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

5.1 Top Countries To Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Countries With Top Yields

5.4 Top Exporting Countries

5.5 Low-Cost Exporting Countries



6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

Choosing The Best Countries To Boost Your Exports

6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets



7. Global Production

The Latest Trends And Insights Into The Industry

7.1 Production Volume And Value

7.2 Production By Country

7.3 Harvested Area And Yield By Country



8. Global Imports

The Largest Importers On The Market And How They Succeed

8.1 Imports From 2007-2017

8.2 Imports By Country

8.3 Import Prices By Country



9. Global Exports

The Largest Exporters On The Market And How They Succeed

9.1 Exports From 2007-2017

9.2 Exports By Country

9.3 Export Prices By Country



10. Prices And Price Development

The Best Market Prices And Their Trend Patterns

10.1 Producer Prices

10.2 Producer Prices Index



11. Profiles Of Major Producers

The Largest Producers On The Market And Their Profiles



12. Country Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l10thi



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

